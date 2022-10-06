Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly (NA) will provide the best conditions for people’s organisations of Vietnam to boost friendship and cooperation with their Lao counterparts, said NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on October 5.

National Assembly Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception for his visiting Lao counterpart Sommad Pholsena , who also serves as Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity , in Hanoi on October 5. (Photo: VNA)

Man made the statement while meeting his visiting Lao counterpart Sommad Pholsena, who also serves as Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity, in Hanoi.Read full story



- Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), on October 5 met with visiting Lao National Assembly Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena.



She said the VUFO will provide all possible conditions for the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association, the Vietnam Peace Committee and other VUFO members to step up bilateral friendship exchanges and closely coordinate with their Lao peers in people-to-people diplomacy mechanisms in order to better exercise their role as a bridge to promote the two countries’ relations in all areas. Read full story



- The Vietnamese central bank’s move to lift short-term deposit rate caps is likely to raise the average cost of funds – both deposit and interbank rates – for Vietnamese commercial banks.

Customers at a BIDV office in Hanoi. Banks are expected to raise yields, even if lending rates for some priority sectors are held down through informal guidance from regulators and social pressure. (Photo: VNA)

However, the banks should be able to pass some of the additional cost on to borrowers, limiting the impact on net interest margins (NIM), according to Fitch Ratings. Read full story



- The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho expects to export the first batch of durians to China next year.



To prepare for the shipment, the municipal Sub-department for Plant Production and Protection on October 5 guided cooperatives and cooperative groups in Phong Dien district to register for planting area codes, meeting requirements for exports to China through the official channel.Read full story



- Marine scientific research plays an important role in biodiversity conservation and restoration, and sustainable development, heard an ocean dialogue held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on October 5.



The 9th Ocean Dialogue, themed “Marine scientific research: Confidence building and environment sustainability”, was jointly held by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), the British Embassy in Vietnam and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) – a German political foundation. Read full story



- Experts will share experience in cyber security in the banking and financial sector during an exercise slated for October 11.



DF Cyber Defense 2022 aims to equip officials in charge of ensuring information safety in banking and financial organisations with new tactics, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications said on October 5. Read full story



- The National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology has for the first time successfully bred twins who were born at 25 weeks, each weighing just 500g.



The twins, one boy and one girl, were born on May 16 to a mother infected with COVID-19 in Hanoi’s district of Ung Hoa./. Read full story



