Politics Vietnam attends int’l inter-party conference on sustainable development A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended virtually an international inter-party conference on ecological security and sustainable development held by the United Russia party in Sakhalinsk city on October 6.

Politics Vietnamese navy ship concludes Malaysia visit Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don and a delegation of Vietnam People’s Navy led by Colonel Huynh Vinh Tuyen, deputy director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, paid a courtesy visit to the Malaysian Royal Navy from October 4-5.

Politics Spokeswoman clarifies MoFA’s viewpoint on officials’ wrongdoings Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang on October 6 highlighted the ministry’s viewpoint following new developments related to officials’ roles in repatriation flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Embassy working to protect Vietnamese nationals in Philippines: spokeswoman The Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines is taking necessary measures to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the 14 Vietnamese citizens reported to be human trafficking victims there.