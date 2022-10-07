☀️ Morning digest October 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA 6) at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang announced at a regular press conference on October 6. Read full story
- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended virtually an international inter-party conference on ecological security and sustainable development held by the United Russia party in Sakhalinsk city on October 6.
The hybrid event saw the presence of Chairman of the United Russia party and Vice Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, along with leaders of the ruling parties in some Asian-Pacific countries. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines is taking necessary measures to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the 14 Vietnamese citizens reported to be human trafficking victims there. Read full story
- Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang said on October 6 that Vietnamese authorities are working closely with relevant agencies of Cambodia to deal with the issue of Vietnamese people tricked or lured to Cambodia for illegal work.
The issue has come to light recently and is attracting attention, she told the ministry’s regular press meeting in Hanoi. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 6 sent a letter to Vi Van Truyen, Le Minh Huong and other residents in Hoa Son village, Ta Ca commune in the central province of Nghe An’s Ky Son district, praising them for their life-saving actions.
The President learnt from the media that Truyen, who is head of Hoa Son village, along with Huong and other villagers, had risked their lives to rescue people who were trapped in flood water in the village and brought them to a safe location. Read full story
- Foreign investors have always been interested in Vietnam’s stock market, Don Lam, general director of the VinaCapital Group, said on October 6 at a press briefing on the 2022 Investors Conference which is being hosted by VinaCapital in Ho Chi Minh City. Read full story
- The second energy forum between Vietnam and Thailand took place in Bangkok on October 6, seeking ways to achieve the common goal of developing clean and sustainable energy. Read full story
- Film director Tran Van Thuy won the Grand Prize of the 15th Bui Xuan Phai – For Love of Hanoi Awards during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Hanoi on October 6.
The annual awards, initiated by the VNA’s "The thao va Van hoa" (Sports and Culture) newspaper and the family of the late painter Bui Xuan Phai in 2008, aim to honour authors, works, ideas and jobs with high scientific and artistic values inspired by the love for Hanoi. Painter Bui Xuan Phai is a founder of modern art in Vietnam and is famous for his paintings of old Hanoi. Read full story./.