☀️ Morning digest on April 15
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Chairman and CEO of Korea Credit Guarantee Fund Yoon Dae-hee in Hanoi on April 14, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested that the fund assist Vietnamese businesses to join global supply chains. Read full story
- The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 14 held an opening ceremony for its second training course for UN staff officers with the support of the US’s Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI).
The course is taking place in both online and face-to-face forms from April 12 to 28. It is designed to prepare Vietnamese trainees who are about to join UN peacekeeping missions. Read full story
An electric vehicle of Vinfast at a store in the US (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Electrify America, the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the US, on April 13 (New York time) announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with charging services, plus two complimentary charging sessions. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has been arrested over allegations he received bribes when organising repatriation flights for Vietnamese citizens abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- The Government has agreed with the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the receipt of COVID-19 vaccines donated by foreign governments and supplied by international organisations for children aged from 5 to under 12 years old. Read full story
- The Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on April 14 launched Australia’s next phase of support for Vietnam’s vocational education and training (VET).
Over the past four years, Aus4Skills strengthened the engagement of Vietnam’s logistics industry in VET to help ensure that students graduate with the skills required by logistics employers. Read full story
The presentation of the UNESCO certificate recognising Nui Chua area as a world biosphere reserve at the ceremony. (Source: VNA)- Authorities in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan held a ceremony on April 14 to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Nui Chua area as a world biosphere reserve.
The 106,646ha Nui Chua biosphere reserve encompasses the terrestrial and marine areas of Ninh Thuan and is located at the end of the Truong Son Mountain Range where the climate is harsh with sunny, arid weather and minimal rainfall. It is home to 1,511 species of flora, of which 54 are in the Vietnam Red Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, and to 765 species of fauna including mammals, birds and amphibians./. Read full story