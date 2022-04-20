- Cooperation through Party channel plays an important role in orienting the ties between Vietnam and China, said officials in charge of external relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) during their talks held via videoconferencing on April 19.



During the talks, Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Song Tao, head of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department emphasised the importance of regular contact between high-ranking officials of the two countries in flexible forms. Read full story



- A congress to announce the establishment of the Vietnam - Nepal Friendship Association (VNFA) took place in Hanoi on April 19.



Former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Tran Anh Tuan was elected as Chairman of the association for the 2022-2027 tenure. The VNFA's executive committee consists of 27 members. Read full story



- Senior Chairman of Thai CP Group Dhanin Chearavanont has pledged to continue to prioritise investment in Vietnam, which he described as the most potential and attractive country in Southeast Asia.



At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh on April 18, Dhanin Chearavanon briefed the Vietnamese diplomat on the production and business operations of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, the largest producer of animal feed and livestock in Thailand and the fourth biggest in the world. Read full story

The My Dinh National Stadium (Photo: VNA)

- Organising committees of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in localities have been encouraged to give free tickets to spectators during the event, thus spreading the sports spirit in line with the event's slogan “For a stronger Southeast Asia”.



According to a document on issuing invitations and tickets to competitions of SEA Games 31signed recently by Deputy Minister of culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, the national Organising Committee of the event will manage, issue and distribute all invitations to the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31, the men’s football final match and the match for bronze medal at My Dinh National Stadium. Read full story



- Street art performances themed “Light up Da Nang” will be held at Bach Dang Square in the central city of Da Nang on April 22 and April 29 as part of activities to restore tourism development in the locality.



This is a pilot model to develop the nighttime economy in Da Nang, which is implemented within the framework of cooperation between the municipal People's Committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vietnam./. Read full story