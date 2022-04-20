☀️ Morning digest on April 20
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with visiting Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla in Hanoi on April 19 following an official welcoming ceremony for the guest.
The NA leader lauded the Indian legislator's visit, especially when Vietnam and India are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Read full story
Welcoming the Indian leader’s visit, President Phuc underlined that Vietnam is proud to have India as a good and loyal friend. Read full story
The Vietnamese government leader affirmed that Vietnam always welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Indian businesses to boost investment in pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, processing and manufacturing, information and biotechnology, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and innovation in Vietnam. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla attended a ceremony on April 19 in Hanoi to launch Vietjet Air's new direct air routes between Vietnam and India, which marked the return and expansion of its network in the 1.4-billion-strong market.
The four new routes connect Hanoi and Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai, and the southern resort island of Phu Quoc with New Delhi and Mumbai. Read full story
- Vietnam always attaches importance to its relationship with Argentina and is willing to work with the country to develop their bilateral Comprehensive Partnership, established in 2010, in a deeper and more effective manner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed.
Son held talks over the phone with his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero on April 18 to discuss measures to boost bilateral relations towards the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023. Read full story
- Cooperation through Party channel
plays an important role in orienting the ties between Vietnam and China, said
officials in charge of external relations of the Communist Party of
Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) during their talks held
via videoconferencing on April 19.
During the talks, Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Song Tao, head of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department emphasised the importance of regular contact between high-ranking officials of the two countries in flexible forms. Read full story
- A congress to announce the establishment of the Vietnam - Nepal Friendship Association (VNFA) took place in Hanoi on April 19.
Former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Tran Anh Tuan was elected as Chairman of the association for the 2022-2027 tenure. The VNFA's executive committee consists of 27 members. Read full story
- Senior Chairman of Thai CP Group Dhanin Chearavanont has pledged to continue to prioritise investment in Vietnam, which he described as the most potential and attractive country in Southeast Asia.
At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh on April 18, Dhanin Chearavanon briefed the Vietnamese diplomat on the production and business operations of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, the largest producer of animal feed and livestock in Thailand and the fourth biggest in the world. Read full story
- Organising committees of the
31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in localities have been
encouraged to give free tickets to spectators during the event, thus spreading
the sports spirit in line with the event's slogan “For a stronger
Southeast Asia”.
According to a document on issuing invitations and tickets to competitions of SEA Games 31signed recently by Deputy Minister of culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, the national Organising Committee of the event will manage, issue and distribute all invitations to the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31, the men’s football final match and the match for bronze medal at My Dinh National Stadium. Read full story
- Street art performances themed “Light up Da Nang” will be held at Bach Dang Square in the central city of Da Nang on April 22 and April 29 as part of activities to restore tourism development in the locality.
This is a pilot model to develop the nighttime economy in Da Nang, which is implemented within the framework of cooperation between the municipal People's Committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vietnam./. Read full story