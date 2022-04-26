☀️ Morning digest on April 26
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper on April 25. (Photo: VNA)- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly valued the recent progress in the Vietnam - US relations while receiving new US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on April 25. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Defence - Security Council and Commander of the people’s armed forces, paid a working visit to Military Region 1’s headquarters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on April 25. Read full story
- Vietnam’s BB Group and the US’s Quantum Group will jointly develop a gas industry centre and a seaport in the central province of Quang Tri following an agreement signed by the two corporations and the provincial People’s Committee in Dong Ha city on April 25. Read full story
- To boost digital transformation and smart city building, Ha Long city in northern Quang Ninh province has put into use the Ha Long Smart app to serve people and businesses. Via this app, part of the intelligent operations centre (IOC) in Ha Long, people can easily report problems to authorities, access online public services, and seek routes to agency and departmental headquarters, tourist attractions, hotels, schools, healthcare facilities and pharmacies, while staying up-to-date with information from local administrations and media outlets. Read full story
- A new Vietnamese association has opened Kumamoto prefecture, becoming a common house of the Vietnamese community while helping strengthen their solidarity and mutual support. Read full story
- The 20,000 tickets available for the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi will be distributed free of charge as invitations rather than sold as tickets. Read full story
Visitors enjoy a dance on the glass covering the archaeological excavation area at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel as part of the tour last year. (Photo: VNA)- The night tour of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi will return during the coming National Reunification Day and May Day holidays after a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts. Read full story./.