☀️ Morning digest on April 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid a working visit to the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on April 6, during which he said Quang Ninh has become one of the leading provinces and cities in multiple spheres, a bright spot of reform in the north, and a growth engine for the region. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has emphasised the target of opening Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai by 2025, with quality given the top priority.
As well as ensuring progress and quality, focus must be paid to preventing wastefulness and negative phenomena during the implementation of this roughly 5 billion-USD project to ensure investment effectiveness, Thanh told a meeting on April 6. Read full story
The wealthy seven are Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, CEO of VietJet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairman of Hoa Phat Group Tran Dinh Long, Chairman of Techcombank Ho Hung Anh, Chairman of Nova Group Bui Thanh Nhon, Chairman of Thaco Tran Ba Duong and Chairman of Masan Group Nguyen Dang Quang. Read full story
- Hanoi’s authorities will allow the reopening of karaokes, bars, massage venues and gaming centres from April 8, according to the city’s latest COVID-19 adaptation plan released on April 6 afternoon.
These places, considered posing high risks for coronavirus spreading, are usually the first to be closed when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs and the last to reopen when it eases. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked for assistance from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help Vietnam realise its net zero emissions target by 2050, especially regarding offshore wind power development, said Minister Nguyen Hong Dien at a working session with Mark Hutchinson, chair of GWEC’s Southeast Asia Task Force. Read full story
As well as ensuring progress and quality, focus must be paid to preventing wastefulness and negative phenomena during the implementation of this roughly 5 billion-USD project to ensure investment effectiveness, Thanh told a meeting on April 6. Read full story
The seven Vietnamese billionaires on the Forbes list (Photo: VNA)- Seven Vietnamese names are among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide as per Forbes' latest update to its annual rich list.
The wealthy seven are Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, CEO of VietJet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairman of Hoa Phat Group Tran Dinh Long, Chairman of Techcombank Ho Hung Anh, Chairman of Nova Group Bui Thanh Nhon, Chairman of Thaco Tran Ba Duong and Chairman of Masan Group Nguyen Dang Quang. Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has just approved a new resolution on traffic safety and order for the 2022-25 period, which will look into limiting motorbikes in five major cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho, and HCM City. Read full story
- Hanoi’s authorities will allow the reopening of karaokes, bars, massage venues and gaming centres from April 8, according to the city’s latest COVID-19 adaptation plan released on April 6 afternoon.
These places, considered posing high risks for coronavirus spreading, are usually the first to be closed when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs and the last to reopen when it eases. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked for assistance from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help Vietnam realise its net zero emissions target by 2050, especially regarding offshore wind power development, said Minister Nguyen Hong Dien at a working session with Mark Hutchinson, chair of GWEC’s Southeast Asia Task Force. Read full story
The futsal team of Vietnam (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)- Vietnam on April 6 thrashed Australia 5-1 to win a place in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship semi-finals./. Read full story