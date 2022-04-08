Politics Abundant opportunities for Vietnam, Germany to promote ties The Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership is growing across various fields, and there is room for both sides to further bolster the ties with many new opportunities, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh has said.

Politics PM Pham Chinh Minh receives President of RMIT University The Vietnamese Government always creates optimal conditions for operations of foreign investors in the country, including RMIT University, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 7 while receiving President of the Australian university Prof Alec Cameron and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.

Politics Vietnam requests China to end militarisation in East Sea Vietnam has full legal grounds and historical evidence to prove its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes in accordance with international law as stated in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, stated Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam reaches mutual recognition of vaccine passports with 19 countries Vietnam has reached agreement on the mutual recognition of vaccine passports with 19 countries as of April 7, said deputy spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press conference.