Politics Official at Gov't Office arrested for suspected involvement in bribery case The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on August 18 arrested Nguyen Tien Than, an official at the Government Office’s department of international relations, to investigate the act of “taking bribes” in line with Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional ties, multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan: PM Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while receiving Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Hanoi on August 18.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up law-making session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its law-making session on August 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Condolences offered to Micronesia over death of Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 18 sent her condolences to President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo over the death of Micronesian Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George.