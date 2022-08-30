Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Kumar Sharma, who is also British Minister for the Cabinet Office, for his contributions to stepping up the delivery of COP26 commitments.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and COP26 President Alok Kumar Sharma (Photo: VNA)

During a reception in Hanoi on August 29, Chinh said following COP26, Vietnam has actively worked to fulfil its commitments. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has welcomed COP26 President Alok Kumar Sharma, who is also British Minister for the Cabinet Office, for visiting again to discuss cooperation in climate change responses and pushing for the establishment of a Just Energy Transition Partnership between Vietnam and its development partners.



National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and COP26 President Alok Kumar Sharma (Photo: VNA)

Thanking Hue for his reception in Hanoi on August 29, Sharma said this is his third visit to Vietnam in 18 months and that he talked with Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Tran Hong Ha about various topics, particularly a national strategy against climate change, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII), and the country’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Read full story



- Vietnam always considers the US one of its top important partners, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told visiting Senior Aid to US Senator Tim Rieser at a reception in Hanoi on August 29.



Dam thanked the US official for his contributions to ties between the two US parties and Vietnam as well as post-war recovery programmes between the two Governments. Read full story



- Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries from August 28 – September 1 at the invitation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



At the seventh political consultation on August 29, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc once again expressed the sympathy and solidarity with the Party, State and people of Cuba over huge losses caused by the oil storage facility explosion in Matanzas on August 5.Read full story



- The Ministry of Transport has recommended to the ministries of Planning and Investment, and Finance five projects to upgrade the national highways connecting with Laos.



The projects will be financed by loan from the World Bank (WB) of more than 8.5 trillion VND (369 million USD). Read full story



- The nation claimed six culinary world records as recognised by the World Records Union (WorldKings), according to the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings).



Vietnamese sticky rice (Photo: Internet)

The six world records broken include the country with the largest number of “xoi”, sticky rice, and “che”, a Vietnamese dessert, dishes. This is along with the country with the most natural spices, the country with the largest number of diverse and delicious street foods, the country with the most delicious home-cooked dishes, and the country with the most dishes made using banana trees, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) cited the source as saying. Read full story



- The global hotel and resort sector is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic with improvements on occupancy and room rates, and Vietnam is no exception, said Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific.



A corner of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

The performance during the summer vacation period suggests a positive outlook./. Read full story