Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.



-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 30 signed a decision to commute the death penalty to life imprisonment for 10 prisoners, including two foreigners, on the occasion of the upcoming 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022). Read full story



-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagannath Chapagain and international delegates to the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) during a reception in Hanoi on August 30.



Phuc suggested Red Cross organisations of other countries and the VRC work more closely together in the near future, focusing on projects and key areas in Vietnam.Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Son My 1 Industrial Park in the south central province of Binh Thuan on August 30, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the province’s re-establishment.



Invested by the Son My Industrial Park Investment Construction and Trading Infrastructure Co. Ltd, the park covers a total area of over 1,000ha in Ham Tan district, connecting with national key routes such as National Highway 1A, National Highway 55, Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway and serving as a gateway to the southern key economic region. Read full story



-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 30 for Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal who is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries.



Son spoke highly of the results of the deputy ministerial-level political consultation which reviewed the bilateral agenda and reached consensus on measures strengthening bilateral ties. Read full story



-Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on August 30 presented the insignia “For the cause of natural resources and environment” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in recognition of her contributions to the sector.



Speaking at the event, Ha said during her tenure, Wiesen stepped up cooperation between the UNDP and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), especially in environmental protection and climate change response. Read full story



-A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977-2022).



Addressing the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen said that over the past 45 years, the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation has served as an important foundation and framework for the two countries to expand and deepen their friendship and all-round partnership. Read full story

-A friendship gathering was held by Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association (VUFA) on August 30 to mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992-2022).



The event also aimed to celebrate the National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and Uzbekistan (September 1).Read full story



-Ho Chi Minh City topped the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first eight months of 2022, accounting for 16.1% of the national figure, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).



It lured some 2.71 billion USD worth of FDI in January-August, an increase of 24.4% against the same period last year. Read full story



-The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022, part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT), is expected to welcome 115 players at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort in the central city of Da Nang from August 31 to September 2.



Golfers will be divided into two groups and compete over 36 holes, according to the tournament organisers. The final round will see 50 players competing for a prize purse of 75,000 USD.Read full story/.