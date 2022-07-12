Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Argentina, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives Argentinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero (Photo: VNA)

While receiving the Argentinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, in Hanoi on July 11, PM Chinh said Vietnam has always treasured and remembered the solidarity and traditional friendship that the Argentinean people reserved for their Vietnamese counterparts in the past struggle for national liberation and the current cause of national construction, reflected by the Argentinean Government's donation of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam in November 2021.



- The European Union (EU) wants to import tropical agricultural products from Vietnam, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski told Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh in Hanoi on July 11.



Wojciechowski, who is on his first visit to Vietnam as the EU Commissioner for Agriculture, said the EU is investing in some projects on sustainable and smart agriculture in the Southeast Asian nation.



- Thai retailer Central Retail Corporation has unveiled a five-year plan to invest more than 30 billion THB (829.34 million USD) to expand its operations in Vietnam.



Central Retail is running commercial centres and stores in 40 provinces and cities (Photo: VNA)

Olivier Langlet, Chief Executive Officer of Central Retail Vietnam, said between 2022 and 2026, Central Retail Vietnam aims to become a multi-channel platform and the leading food and commercial centre business in Vietnam, raising its revenue to 100 billion THB, and expanding its operations in 55 out of 63 Vietnamese cities and provinces.



- More than 17.57 trillion VND (748 million USD) was mobilised via 31 government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June, up 67.2% month-on-month.



Of which, the State Treasury raised over 15.27 trillion VND, while the rest by the Bank for Social Policies.



- To deal with fuel prices, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) just proposed raising air service prices on domestic routes to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).



In a recent proposal sent to MoT, CAAV asked for a reduction in environmental protection and import taxes on jet fuels, and an increase in service fees on domestic routes.



- The Ministry of Public Security is investigating nine people in seven cities and provinces for spreading rumors saying Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, a private conglomerate, had been banned from travelling abroad.



Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said on July 11 that the authorised forces have verified and transferred the information of one of the nine people, To Vi Hoan, a 38-year-old man in Hanoi, to the municipal Department of Information and Communications.



- The beauty contest Miss Tourism Vietnam 2022 has been officially launched to look for beautiful women who can spread positive messages about the country both locally and internationally.



Miss Tourism Vietnam 2008 Phan Thi Ngoc Diem (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

The contest was first organised in 2008 when the crown went to Phan Thi Ngoc Diem./.