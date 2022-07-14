☀️ Morning digest on July 14
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to improve their research and forecasting capacity and further provide timely advice for the Party and the State while chairing a meeting of the commission on July 13.
The meeting aimed to review the performance of military and national defence tasks in the first half of 2022 and launch key missions for the rest of the year. Read full story
- The Party, State and people always keep in mind the sacrifice and devotion of officers, soldiers and individuals who joined the battle to defend the country’s northern border, as well as the struggles for national independence, reunification and territorial integrity, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed in Hanoi on July 13.
The State leader had a meeting with the Liaison Board of the Association of War Veterans of the Vi Xuyen Front in Ha Tuyen province (now Ha Giang province) on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the founding anniversary of the association (July 14, 2016). Read full story
- Vietnam and its National Assembly (NA) always consider strengthening and developing the special solidarity with Laos a top priority, affirmed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while hosting visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on July 13.
The Vietnamese parliament is willing to exchange all-level delegations with its Lao counterpart, he noted. Read full story
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to improve their research and forecasting capacity and further provide timely advice for the Party and the State while chairing a meeting of the commission on July 13.
The meeting aimed to review the performance of military and national defence tasks in the first half of 2022 and launch key missions for the rest of the year. Read full story
- The Party, State and people always keep in mind the sacrifice and devotion of officers, soldiers and individuals who joined the battle to defend the country’s northern border, as well as the struggles for national independence, reunification and territorial integrity, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed in Hanoi on July 13.
The State leader had a meeting with the Liaison Board of the Association of War Veterans of the Vi Xuyen Front in Ha Tuyen province (now Ha Giang province) on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the founding anniversary of the association (July 14, 2016). Read full story
- Vietnam and its National Assembly (NA) always consider strengthening and developing the special solidarity with Laos a top priority, affirmed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while hosting visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on July 13.
The Vietnamese parliament is willing to exchange all-level delegations with its Lao counterpart, he noted. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 13 for newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis. (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 13 for newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis who came to present the UN Secretary-General's credentials, beginning her term of office in the country.
At the meeting, PM Chinh affirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and strongly supporting multilateral cooperation and the UN’s central role in maintaining peace and promoting development cooperation in the world. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Korean counterpart Park Jin held talks over the phone on July 13, as the two nations are celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (December 22, 1992-2022).
Expressing their delight at the robust growth of the bilateral ties, the ministers agreed to coordinate with each other to promote the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels in various flexible forms; as well as activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties. Read full story
- Fourteen defendants, including high-ranking officials from the Border and Coast Guards, stand accused of smuggling 200 million litres of RON 95 petrol worth around 2.8 trillion VND (130 million USD) into Vietnam.
The defendants, who include regional commanders, are accused of smuggling, accepting bribes and helping people illegally flee abroad. Read full story
- The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said on July 13 that its members sold 25,159 vehicles in June, down 42% from the previous month.
The figure included 17,826 passenger cars, down 49%; 6,821 commercial vehicles, down 14%, and 512 special-purpose vehicles, down 24% month-on-month. Read full story
Vietnamese wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi took a gold medal at the 2022 World Games early on July 13 in Birmingham in the US state of Alabama.
The former world champion had no difficulty dominating the women's jianshu and qiangshu held at the Birmingham Southern College Gymnasium. Read full story
- Vietnam will face the Philippines in the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s AFF Cup at 7pm on July 15 after defeating Myanmar 4-0 to top Group B of tournament on July 13./.Read full story