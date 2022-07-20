☀️ Morning digest on July 20
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The speech of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Hanoi meeting on July 18 marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relationship and 45 years since the signing of the bilateral treaty on amity and cooperation has won applause from Lao officials, scholars and people.
Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations. (Photo: VNA)Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents based in Laos on July 19, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, highly valued the speech of the Vietnamese Party leader. Read full story
- Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, including the traditional cooperative ties between their legislatures, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly and President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group Tran Thanh Man affirmed on July 19.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)During his talks with Vice President of the Lao National Assembly and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group Sounthon Xayachak in Hanoi, Man congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their great, comprehensive achievements. Read full story
- The World Bank (WB) has always been a very important and reliable partner of Vietnam, affirmed National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while hosting WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg in Hanoi on July 19. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 19 visited Sao Mai Trading Company Ltd.’s garment plant in Hai Phong’s Vinh Bao district as part of his working trip to the northern port city. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers on July 19 at a nursing centre in Kim Bang district, the northern province of Ha Nam, ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
Prime Minister presents gifts to war invalids in Ha Nam province. (Photo: VNA)Established in 1976, the centre currently cares for 112 war invalids and sick soldiers, as well as relatives of national contributors from 20 northern and central cities and provinces. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab - a mobile technology company based in Singapore, during which the Vietnamese Government leader urged the company to pay more attention to interest sharing. Read full story
- Vietnam and Azerbaijan have potential to boost cooperation in various fields, particularly in economy, trade and investment, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told visiting Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov at their meeting in Hanoi on July 19. Read full story
- Over the last decade, Vietnam has become a top destination for investment in manufacturing thanks to lower labour costs, simpler supply chain integration, better free trade access, and relative political stability, according to an article freshly published by the news site tradefinanceglobal.com. Read full story
- Vietnam Airlines' representative office Malaysia, in conjunction with travel companies Asia Companion Travel and Vietnam TravelMar, organised a tourism promotion workshop, themed "Exploring Vietnam with Vietnam Airlines", in Kuala Lumpur on July 19. Read full story
- The national flag carriers of Vietnam and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening bilateral cooperation at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK this week. Read full story
- Steel producer Hoa Phat Group has signed a contract to export 8,000 tonnes of rebar to Mexico, its first order from the North American country.
According to a group representative, the rebar steel is manufactured according to ASTM - USA standards. Delivery time is expected in August this year, with the batch dispatched from the Hoa Phat Hai Duong iron and steel production complex. Read full story./.