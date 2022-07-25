☀️ Morning digest on July 25
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
-The Party and State have always paid attention to affairs relating to war invalids, martyrs and those who rendered services to the nation, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed in Hanoi on July 23.
The Party leader met with representatives of former revolutionists, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, armed forces, war invalids and families of martyrs on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27). Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Party and Government officials on July 23 paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs in the central province of Nghe An, as Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) approaches. Read full story
The same day, the Prime Minister attended an art programme held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Nghe An central province in Anh Son district on July 23.
The event was intended to mark the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. Read full story
-A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, with the attendance of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, along with State leaders and 450 representatives of millions of people who made contributions to the revolution.
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said currently, there are more than 9.2 million known contributors to the revolution, including 1.2 million martyrs, more than 139,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, 1,300 Heroes of People's Armed Forces and Labour Heroes, nearly 800,000 war invalids and 320,000 others who were exposed to toxic chemicals. Read full story
-The central province of Nghe An holds huge opportunities, advantages and resources to make breakthroughs in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality on July 24.
The leader urged Nghe An to mobilise all resources for its development, especially those through the public-private partnership (PPP), with the immediate tasks of ensuring the macro-economic stability, controlling inflation and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the vaccination rollout. Read full story
The Prime Minister also visited Military Region 4, which is under the Ministry of National Defence and is tasked to organise, build, manage and command armed forces defending north central Vietnam, as part of his trip to the central province of Nghe An on July 24.
The PM said the military region is located in an important position bridging the north and the south, and plays a crucial role in national defence strategy. Read full story
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Korea & Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA) and economic organisations of RoK to encourage the Republic of Korea's businesses to increase investment in Vietnam, especially in the fields of high technology, renewable energy, environmentally friendly industires and technological transfer.
He made the suggestion at a reception for visiting KOVECA Chairman Kim Kill-soo in Hanoi on July 23. Read full story
-A charter flight carrying 141 passengers from Incheon of the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed safely at Lien Khuong International Airport in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on July 23.
This is the first international flight to Lam Dong’s Da Lat city after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
-The Vietnamese team won three gold and one bronze medals at the 6th Vietnamese traditional martial arts (Vovinam) World Championship, which ended on July 23 in Paris, France.
The event drew 500 martial artists from 15 countries in Europe, America, Africa and Vietnam.Read full story
-The international beauty pageant Miss Earth 2023 is scheduled to be organised in Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province.
HCM City-based Nova Entertainment has worked with the Miss Earth Organisation to launch the event in Vietnam starting on July 18.Read full story
-Vietnamese automaker VinFast and IRONMAN have freshly announced a global partnership for the former to become the first ever naming rights partner of the IRONMAN U.S. Series from 2022.
Under the agreement signed in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on July 23, VinFast will also become the title partner for the 2022 IRONMAN® World Championship and the 2023 IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship, each continuing through 2025, as well as the Exclusive Electric Vehicle Partner of the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Series in U.S., Europe, and Asia through 2025.Read full story
-Phu Yen boasts potential to build a geopark accredited by the UNESCO, said experts at a conference held in the south-central province on July 23 regarding international cooperation for the local development of a geopark and sustainable tourism.
They said the province possesses three main values to form a geopark - geological heritage, cultural heritage and biodiversity. Phu Yen is characterised by metamorphic rocks dating back about 2.5 billion to 542 million years ago; architectural works showing the Champa - Vietnam - Hoa - Europe cultural interference, coastal sand ecosystems, lagoons, and rich coral reefs.Read full story/.
