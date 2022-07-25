Politics Party chief meets revolution contributors The Party and State have always paid attention to affairs relating to war invalids, martyrs and those who rendered services to the nation, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed in Hanoi on July 23.

Politics Education a bright spot in Vietnam-Laos relations To help Laos acquire a pool of quality human resources for national protection and development, Vietnam has trained tens of thousands of civil servants, researchers, health workers, and others over the past six decades, contributing to the solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

Society Hero of People's Armed Forces title awarded to Zone 5’s Civil Medicine Division President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the central city of Da Nang on July 23 to award the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces during the anti-American resistance war to the Civil Medicine Division of Zone 5.

Politics NA Chairman hosts JBIC leader Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for the visiting Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Maeda Tadashi, in Hanoi on July 22 during which the Vietnamese top legislator spoke highly of his guest’s recommendations for Vietnam in energy transition.