- Vietnam and Australia enjoyed strong growth in two-way trade in the first half of this year at 38.45% to 8.01 billion USD for the first time, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.



Head of the office Nguyen Phu Hoa said that in the first six months of this year, Vietnam exported 2.78 billion USD worth of goods to Australia, 691.35 million USD higher than the same period last year.



- The Soc Son waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, located at the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Hanoi, was connected to the national grid on July 25.



Nguyen Thi Hong Van, general director of market development in Southeast Asia for Thien Y Environmental Energy JSC, the project's investor, said from now until the end of September, the plant will operate an incinerator with a capacity of handling 800 tonnes of waste daily. It can produce 15MW of electricity for the grid per hour.



- Japan’s Sharp Corporation would build another large-scale project in the southern province of Binh Duong, specialising in smart, high-tech products, its Senior Executive Managing Officer Yoshihiro Hashimoto has said.



The electronics giant is running two projects in Binh Duong, one at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park I (VSIP I) and another at the expanded VSIP II, contributing to the global supply chain, Hashimoto added.



- A former high-ranking immigration officer at the Ministry of Public Security has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in organising repatriation flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tran Van Du, 61, former Deputy Director of the Immigration Department at the Ministry of Public Security, was among six people arrested on July 25 as investigations into the repatriation flight scandal was expanded, said Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security.



- The Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) has contributed to promoting peace, trust and cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, former Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Dy Nien told a conference held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 25.



A virtual conference is held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 25 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC). (Photo: the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Organised to mark the 20th anniversary of the DOC, the virtual event brought together incumbent and former Foreign Ministers of ASEAN member states, including those joining the signing of the document in 2002, as well as a number of scholars from both sides./.