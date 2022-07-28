Politics Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam honoured with Friendship Order Authorised by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 27 presented a Friendship Order to Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba in recognition of the diplomat’s dedication to relations between the two countries.

Politics Vietnamese academy’s ties with Lao ministries highly valued Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh applauded the cooperation between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and ministries of Laos while receiving a VAST delegation in Vientiane on July 27.

Politics Vietnam enhances special relationship with Laos Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien is paying an official visit to Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 27.