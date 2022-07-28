☀️ Morning digest on July 28
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with martyr remains search and repatriation teams in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2022). Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a get-together for outstanding contributors to the revolutionary cause held in the central province of Quang Nam on July 27 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyr’s Day (July 27). Read full story
- Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien is paying an official visit to Laos.
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien (L) meets with President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on July 27. (Photo: VNA)On July 27, he met with Laos’ Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, and paid courtesy visits to Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the National Assembly (NA) Xaysomphone Phomvihane. Read full story
- Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh applauded the cooperation between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and ministries of Laos while receiving a VAST delegation in Vientiane on July 27. Read full story
- Authorised by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 27 presented a Friendship Order to Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba in recognition of the diplomat’s dedication to relations between the two countries.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) hands over the Friendship Order to Hungarian Ambassador Ory Csaba on July 27. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Son appreciated Csaba’s contributions over the last seven years to help develop the Vietnam - Hungary comprehensive partnership in an increasingly substantive and effective manner in all fields, from politics - diplomacy, economy - trade to development cooperation, culture, education, and health care. Read full story
- Standard Chartered has forecast Vietnam’s GDP growth at 10.8% in the third quarter and 3.9% in the last quarter of 2022, contributing to annual expansion of 6.7%.
Strong economic recovery will be seen in the latter half of the year, especially when the tourism sector has reopened after a two-year shutdown, according to Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered's economist for Thailand and Vietnam. Read full story
- A shipping route linking the central region of Vietnam and India was inaugurated on July 27.
At the event. (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, which was held virtually, Counselor Bui Trung Thuong, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in India, said that India is Vietnam's 8th largest trading partner. Two-way trade is likely to reach the target of 15 billion USD this year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - India diplomatic ties. Read full story
- The Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) undersea cable, which connects nine countries and territories in the region, is facing problems with its S3 branch, about 427km from China.
The fault was detected at 4pm on July 26, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on July 27. It is not clear how long it will take for the cable to be fixed. Read full story
- The central coastal city of Da Nang will hold an international golf tourism festival from August 28 with the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 being its highlight, according to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh. Read full story/.