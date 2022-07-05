☀️ Morning digest on July 5
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 chaired an online meeting with localities and a regular Cabinet meeting to review the socio-economic situation in the first half of this year and seek solutions to implement tasks for the rest of the year.
Highlighting positive socio-economic results in H1 ar as well as good control of COVID-19, PM Chinh hailed efforts by ministries, sectors and localities in all fields in the period. Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to the seventh Mekong-Lancang Coooeration (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that was held in Bagan, Myanmar on July 4.
Addressing the event, he suggested four major measures to make the MLC more effective. He placed strong emphasis on speeding up economic recovery, enhancing the economy’s resilience, and strengthening customs cooperation and trade facilitation in order to address goods congestion and ensure the circulation of goods and services. Read full story
- Ireland always attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam, especially in the context that the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has come into effect, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Colm Brophy told Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet at a meeting on July 4 in Hanoi.
During a working session with the Vietnamese official, Brophy expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in politics and diplomacy at multilateral forums, and in areas where the two sides have strengths and potential. Read full story
Participants at the conference in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
- Vietnam’s economy is estimated to grow by 6.42% in the first half of 2022, higher than expected, heard a Government teleconference on July 4.
According to a report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the country’s macro-economy continued to be stable, inflation was controlled and major balances were ensured during the first six months, in which the average consumer price index (CPI) increased by 2.44%, a relatively low level compared to the same period of pre-pandemic years. Read full story
- European business stakeholders' confidence in Vietnam's investment environment declined slightly in the second quarter of this year, according to the Business Climate Index (BCI) released by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).
Following a first-quarter rise, the BCI dropped 4.4 points in the second quarter to 68.8 points. In contrast with earlier in the year, compounding factors such as the continuing conflict in Ukraine, commodity price spikes, and the ripple effect of China's zero-COVID policy have dampened expectations among Vietnam's European business community. Read full story
- The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee on July 4 received medical equipment and supplies donated by the Omani government and people.
Omani Ambassador to Vietnam Saleh Mohamed Ahmed Al-Suqri and CEO of the Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO) Mohammed Hamoud Said Al-Zahli handed over two ambulances, two ventilators, 20,000 N95 masks, 8,000 SPO2 meters, 8,000 protective suits, 8,000 electronic personal thermometers, and 2,000 gloves to representatives of the VRCS at a ceremony at the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi. Read full story
- The University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP), a Turkish non-profit organisation, has honoured 17 Vietnamese universities for their outstanding academic performance globally in 2022.
Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City based-Ton Duc Thang University was ranked 427th, Duy Tan University 446th, Vietnam National University in HCM City 1,013rd, and Vietnam National University in Hanoi 1,104th./. Read full story