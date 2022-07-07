Politics Lao women's union delegation visits Quang Nam A delegation of the Lao Women's Union led by its President Inlavanh Keobounphan paid a friendly visit to the central province of Quang Nam on July 5-6.

Politics Outgoing British, Belgian ambassadors bid farewell to President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 6 hosted receptions for the outgoing ambassadors of the UK and Belgium, who came to bid farewell to the State leader.

Politics Vietnam wants to strengthen cooperation in areas of Denmark's strength: FM Vietnam and Denmark should continue to coordinate closely to optimise their cooperation potential in areas of Denmark’s strength and Vietnam’s demand, especially in climate change, environment and green growth, while expanding partnerships in education, training, high-tech agriculture, and people-to-people exchange.

Videos Party chief welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is paying a two-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of the host counterpart Bui Thanh Son. On July 6, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for the Russian top diplomat.