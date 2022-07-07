☀️ Morning digest on July 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Hanoi on July 6, during which host underscored the significance of the Russian FM's visit to Vietnam at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: VNA)- Also on the day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, during which the PM affirmed that Vietnam has attached great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and wanted to deepen and make the bilateral cooperative ties more effective in all spheres.
- Russia is always one of the most important partners in Vietnam's foreign policy, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told his visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during their talks in Hanoi on July 6.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 6 urged the Supreme People’s Procuracy to continue renovating its operation to meet the requirements of judicial reform and the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist state.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)He made the request while chairing a working session with the Party delegation to the Supreme People's Procuracy on the drafting of a strategy on building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist state of Vietnam until 2030 with a vision to 2045.
- Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hold online talks with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on July 6.
- The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and the Embassy of Japan (EOJ) jointly launched in Hanoi on July 6 the global strategic partnership between UNDP and the Government of Japan to advance responsible business practices in Japanese companies and their supply chains in Vietnam.
The new project will help strengthen the understanding and capacity of national governments, Japanese businesses, their suppliers, and partners to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). Vietnam is one of the 17 countries prioritised by the Government of Japan for this global project to advance responsible business practices in Japanese companies and their supply chains in Vietnam.
- Workers’ average monthly income stood at 6.5 million VND (278 USD) in the first half of this year, respectively rising 5.3% and 11% from the same period of 2021 and 2020, statistics showed.
In particular, workers in the processing - manufacturing industry had average income of 7.3 million VND, rising by some 476,000 VND year on year, while salary earners saw an increase of 417,000 VND in their monthly income to 7.4 million VND, Pham Hoai Nam, Director of the Population and Labour Statistics Department under the General Statistics Office, told a press meeting in Hanoi on July 6.
- The number of unemployed people in Vietnam stood at nearly 1.1 million in the first half of 2022, down 47,600 year-on-year, said an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO) at a press conference on in Hanoi on July 6.
There were around 410,300 people aged 15 – 24 without a job during the period, accounting for 36.8% of the total figure, Pham Hoai Nam, Director of the GSO's Department of Population and Labour, told the press conference held to announce the Q2 and H1 labour market updates.
- A knowledge contest on Vietnam’s seas and islands and a virtual reality exhibition with the theme of “To quoc ben bo song” (Fatherland by the waves) was launched in Hanoi on July 6.
Le Hai Binh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and head of the steering committee for the contest, said that the contest and the exhibition aim to raise public awareness of Vietnam's seas and islands as well as the role of seas and islands in the cause of national construction and defence./.