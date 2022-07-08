Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

- Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam had a meeting with Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Vanthong Kongmany in Hanoi on July 7.



Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (R) receives Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Vanthong Kongmany (Photo: VNA)

Gen. Lam noted that although both Vietnam and Laos have faced difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general and between the two Ministries of Public Security in particular have continued to thrive and be deepened with substantial outcomes. Read full story



- Various measures have been taken to protect and support Vietnamese citizens facing difficulties in Cambodia, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference on July 7 while answering reporters’ questions regarding the situation of Vietnamese workers being forced to work in the neighbouring country.



Hang said that solutions have been implemented with collaboration between Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia and authorised agencies and localities at home, especially localities along the shared border with Cambodia. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Spain is ready to support two Vietnamese citizens detained in the European country, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.



Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a regular press briefing on July 7, Hang said that the embassy has received updates from Spanish police and is rolling out citizen protection measures. Read full story



- Revenues of the State budget in the first six months of this year stood at about 941.3 trillion VND (40.3 billion USD), equivalent to 66.7% of the yearly estimates, it was reported at the Finance Ministry’s review conference on July 7.



State budget spending in the reviewed period was estimated at 713 trillion VND, or 40 percent of the yearly estimates. Read full story



- Measures taken to bring down petrol prices could reduce State budget collection by 32.5 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD) this year, according to Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi.



Speaking to reporters at the ministry's monthly meeting, Chi said the Ministry of Finance has put forward a proposal to cut or remove a number of fees and taxes on fuel imports in an attempt to rein in rising petrol prices, which has been hurting economic recovery and businesses.Read full story



- TikTok took down more than 2.4 million videos containing content that violates its regulations in the Vietnamese market in the first quarter of 2022.



Of the videos, 92.5% were removed by scanning technology and 88.7% were deleted before there were any views. Within 24 hours of posting, 94% of the offending videos were taken down from social media. Read full story



- The Vietnamese women's team had a good start to the AFF Women's Championship in the Philippines after defeating Cambodia 3-0 in their opener on July 7.



In the match between Vietnam and Cambodia (Photo: laodong.com)

It was not until the 20th minute that Vietnam scored their first goal by a kick of Van Su in the penalty area. Hai Yen and Thanh Nha continued to break Cambodia’s net for the second and third time in the 32nd and 45th minutes, respectively./. Read full story