Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the third session of the steering committee for developing a project on a strategy for building and perfecting Vietnam's law-governed socialist state to 2030 with orientations to 2045, held in Hanoi on May 31.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Pascal Soriot, CEO/Executive Director at Astrazeneca (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope to advance the relations between Vietnam and Astrazeneca PLC, towards strategic cooperation in vaccine and drug production, during his reception for Pascal Soriot CEO/Executive Director at Astrazeneca in Hanoi on May 31.
- Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to visit Laos from May 30 to June 1.
- A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the 58th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held virtually on May 31.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents a gift to a child patient at the National Children's Hospital on May 31 (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to child patients at the Vietnam National Children's Hospital on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children's Day and the Month of Action for Children.
- The central city of Da Nang will hold a series of economic, trade, and investment events in June, with the Da Nang investment forum on June 26 as a highlight, said Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People Committee at a press conference on May 31.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)- A Month of Action for Children was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 31 in the present of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Under the theme "Joining hands to care for, educate and protect children," the month of action aims to engage socio-political organisations, social organisations, families and communities in the care, education and protection of children.
- All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home one silver, two bronze medals and five certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
- Vietnam was the top recipient of Japanese visas last year, with a total of 15,434 people obtaining the official mark in their passports. Vietnamese nationals secured 17 percent of the total visas issued./.