The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a dialogue with 4,500 workers nationwide on June 12, both online and in-person, with the main site in the northern province of Bac Giang.
Prime Minister at the dialouge with workers nationwide on June 12 (Photo: VNA)The event has received nearly 10,000 questions and proposals so far, mainly focusing on the region-based minimum wage rise from July 1, amendments to policies on social insurance, housing, health care and social welfare, professional training and the handling of violations by employers, among others. Read full story
- Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang attended and delivered a speech at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 11, in which he affirmed Vietnam’s viewpoint of building and strengthening national defence capacity to safeguard its Fatherland, protect peace and ensure the welfare for its people. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for every effort on nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula through peaceful measures in line with international law, including the UN Charter.
Speaking at a meeting of the UN General Assembly over a draft resolution of the UN Security Council on tougher sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 8 and 10, Ambassador Giang said Vietnam always keeps a close watch on the situation on the Korean peninsula. Read full story
Participants at the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese Party delegation attended the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum (AEPF) and the 37th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which took place in the Czech Republic from June 10-12. Read full story
- Vietnam and Burundi signed an agreement on visa exemption for the two countries’ citizens holding diplomatic and official passports on June 10.
Under the agreement, Vietnamese citizens and Burundian citizens holding valid diplomatic or official passports are exempted from visas with a temporary stay of no more than 90 days from the date of entry. Read full story
At the meeting between Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (Photo: VNA)- As the national economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City wishes to work as a factor contributing to fostering the Vietnam-US relationship, through cooperation at the local level, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on June 12. Read full story
- A new decree raising the regional minimum wage for labourers was approved on June 12 by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.
Under the decree, which will come into effect on July 1, the 6-percent increase is equivalent to a rise of 260,000 VND (11.20 USD) in Region 1, and 240,000 VND, 210,000 VND, and 180,000 VND in Regions 2, 3, and 4, respectively. It specifies that the minimum hourly wage will range from 15,600 to 22,500 VND (0.70-1 USD), which also depends on the region. Read full story
- A meeting took place in the south-central province of Phu Yen to celebrate World Oceans Day (June 8) and the Vietnam Sea and Island Week, which began on June 1. Read full story./.