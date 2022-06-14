☀️ Morning digest on June 14
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 15th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2023 and the amendments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2022 with 92.77 percent votes in favour during its ongoing third sitting in Hanoi on June 13 afternoon.
Legislators also debated the draft of the revised Law on Inspection with NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh as the moderator. The bill includes eight chapters and 116 articles, in which 61 are added, 41 revised and 24 removed compared to the 2010 law. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted receptions in Hanoi on June 13 for the ambassadors of Croatia and Senegal as they presented their credentials.
At a meeting with Croatian Ambassador Ivan Velimir Starcevic, President Phuc affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to consolidating and developing friendship and cooperation with Croatia. Read full story
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (right0 and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. (Photo: VNA)- Cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the settlement of war consequences has reaped remarkable outcomes, helping to heal war wounds and increase trust between the two countries, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien told US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Hanoi on June 13.
Vietnam always prioritises and promotes the collaboration with the US in this sphere, Chien said, highlighting outstanding cooperation projects like those on dioxin decontamination at Da Nang and Bien Hoa airports, and another on improving living standards of Vietnamese disabled people in dioxin contaminated areas, among others. Read full story
- Vietnamese scientists, particularly those who are National Assembly deputies, need to give more ideas and initiatives to the NA and Government serving the building and perfection of institutions, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 13.
Speaking at a meeting between Party and State leaders and deputies of the 15th legislature who are scientists, Hue highlighted the significance of science-technology, and innovation to national socio-economic development as well as scientists’ significant contributions to the country’s scientific, technological, economic and social development, national defence and security. Read full story
- The World Bank (WB) released the June edition of its monthly Vietnam Macro Monitoring on June 13, highlighting that the economic recovery remained strong despite heightened global uncertainties.
Industrial production continued a robust expansion of 10.4 percent year-on-year while retail sales rebounded with growth of 4.2 percent month-on-month and 22.6 percent year-on-year, suggesting strong recovery of private consumption. Read full story
A ceremony is held by the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information and Education on June 13 to launch an online quiz on the history of the Vietnam - Laos relations. (Photo: VNA)- An online quiz was launched by the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information and Education on June 13, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese and Laos citizens as well as foreigners to test their knowledge about the history of the special relations between the two countries.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and the 45th year of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022). Read full story
- Vietnam’s effective management of COVID-19 has boosted confidence and facilitated the easing of restrictions and economic recovery, according to an article published by the Australia – Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI), which highlights several of Vietnam’s domestic and external drivers of growth.
This effective management, combined with continued progress in laying the foundations for sustained medium-term growth, provide sound reasons to be optimistic about economic prospects for 2022 and beyond. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement on climate change cooperation in the Mekong Delta for the 2022-2027 period in Hanoi on June 13.
With an estimated budget of up to 50 million USD, through the “Limited Scope Grant Agreement”, USAID will help MARD to reduce methane emissions from the agriculture sector, build resilience for the Mekong Delta’s vulnerable communities, promote nature-based solutions, and develop climate-resilient and low-emissions policies. Read full story
An exhibition showcasing replicas of gold seals of the Nguyen dynasty is being held inside the Hue Imperial Citadel, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. (Photo: VNA)- An exhibition showcasing 32 replicas of gold seals from the Nguyen Dynasty is taking place at the Ngo Mon (Noon Gate) inside the Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.
The event forms part of a cultural programme to welcome Hue Festival 2022, which will be officially held at the end of this month./.Read full story