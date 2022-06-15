☀️ Morning digest on June 15
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid tribute to young people who laid down their lives during the resistance war against the US in Bo Trach district, the central province of Quang Binh, on June 14. The State leader and other senior officials offered incense to the heroes and martyrs who fell down on Road 20 Quyet Thang (Determined to Win) at a temple dedicated to them in Tan Trach commune. Read full text
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue described Vietnam - New Zealand cooperation as highly effective and practical while receiving New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Cherie Dobson in Hanoi on June 14.
Dobson said in the first year of her term in Vietnam, difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were unable to impede the two countries’ cooperation, and both have managed to overcome the pandemic, worked with each other in health care, economy, and people-to-people exchange, and cooperated closely in the region. Read full text
- With 454 votes in favour, or 91.16 percent, legislators on June 14 adopted the Mobile Police Law as part of their ongoing third session. Meanwhile, 469 out of 457 lawmakers, or 94.18 percent, agreed to approve a resolution to form a National Assembly supervision delegation on the mobilisation, management and use of resources for the prevention and control of COVID-19, and the implementation of policies and laws related to local health care system and preventive medicine. Read full text
– A forum connecting Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Laos and Thailand was held in Vientiane on June 14, aiming to boost their cooperation for the three countries’ development. Addressing over 100 entrepreneurs and company representatives, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh expressed their belief that through this forum, economic ties among Vietnam, Laos and Thailand will be strengthened as Vietnamese firms will be helped to further engage in investment and business sectors in the neighbouring countries. Read full text
– The Vietnam - ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group on June 14 held its first face-to-face meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss orientations during the 15th tenure of the National Assembly (NA).
Addressing the event in Hanoi, Chairman of the group Bui Van Cuong, who is also NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office, highlighted the importance of exchanges among the countries’ parliamentarians to build and enhance political trust and cooperation. Read full text
- The Coast Guard High Command held a conference in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on June 14 to seek measures to enhance the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and criminals at sea. A report by the People’s Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau showed that the province has 5,409 fishing vessels, including 2,808 offshore fishing vessels, of which 92.83 percent have installed vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Read full text
- HSBC has lowered its forecast on Vietnam’s inflation rate in 2022 to 3.5 percent from its earlier prediction of 3.7 percent due to the stable domestic food price, which is expected to help curb the country’s headline inflation, according to a report released by the bank on June 14.
The bank explained that the inflation risk in ASEAN countries has increased since the beginning of 2022, leading to a high rise in both core and headline inflation rates compared to the period before COVID-19 broke out. Read full text/.