☀️ Morning digest on June 17
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
-The third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on June 16 after 19 working days.
Closing the session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the third session was a success with all tasks completed. The NA debated and adopted five laws, 16 thematic resolutions and a general resolution for the session, while discussing six bills and deciding on many important matters, he added. Read full text
-Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi on June 16 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN - India relations.
During his speech at the event, FM Son said that now is the time for ASEAN and India to elevate their strategic relationship and comprehensive cooperation to a higher level, contributing to peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world. Read full text
In the framework of the meeting, the FM also held bilateral meetings with his Indonesian and Bruneian counterparts on June 16.
During their meeting, FM Son and Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi agreed to coordinate closely to prepare for high-level visits and the 4th conference of the Vietnam-Indonesia joint cooperation committee in 2022.
Meanwhile, Son and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof agreed to work together to hold activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relationship, promote high-level visits and organize the second conference of the Vietnam-Brunei joint cooperation committee in the time ahead. Read full text
-A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on June 16 to repatriate eight sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.
This was the second repatriation round in the six northern Lao provinces during the 2021 - 2022 dry season. Read full text
-The Central Executive Committee of Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on June 16 to mark its 83rd founding anniversary.
Representatives from the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, the provincial Party Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in An Giang, and Hoa Hao Buddhists from localities nationwide attended the event. Read full text
-A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 16 by the UNESCO and “Ngay Nay” (Today) magazine run by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations to discuss the role of the press in the education of girls from ethnic minority groups.
The seminar was part of the “We are ABLE” project that aims to strengthen the empowerment and improve the livelihood and income for women from ethnic minority groups. The project, funded by CJ Group of the Republic of Korea, was launched in 2019 and covers Ha Giang province in the north, Ninh Thuan in the south central region, and Soc Trang in the south. Read full text
-Vietnamese and Australian businesses sought partnership opportunities in technology and trade during a forum jointly held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 16 by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Saigon Innovation Hub, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and University of Technology Sydney (UTS).
The event, part of a programme to strengthen economic cooperation between the Vietnamese and Australian Governments, aimed to support the two business communities to cooperate in the transfer of solutions and technologies in the fields of clean energy, high-tech agriculture and digital transformation. Read full text
-Mini Thailand Week – the first of its kind – kicked off in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 16, showcasing outstanding Thai products.
The event, which will run until June 19, is being jointly held by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Office at the Thai Embassy in Hanoi, and VINEXAD National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC of Vietnam. Read full text
-The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has agreed to allow airlines of Vietnam and China to operate two flights per week, instead of only one flight per week as before, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said on June 16.
The move showed the effective COVID-19 prevention and control of the two countries, and the recovery of the Chinese aviation market - an important market of Vietnamese airlines, CAAV said. Read full text
-A charter flight is set to land at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on July 1 carrying nearly 200 tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Korean visitors are scheduled to play golf, visit UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, and enjoy other entertainment services during their trip. This is one of the first international golf tourism groups to visit the province since it fully opened up to tourism and RoK loosened entry and exit conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full text
-Hydro-meteorological experts have warned of complicated weather developments from now to the end of 2022.
Speaking at a conference on June 16 held by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VMHA), VMHA General Director Tran Hong Thai said between 10 and 12 storms and tropical depressions are forecast to hit the country over the rest of the year. Read full text/.
