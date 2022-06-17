Politics Last working day in third session of 15th National Assembly The 15th National Assembly adopted a number of resolutions and passed laws on June 16, the last working day of the 15th legislature’s third session, before concluding the session.

Politics Vietnamese FM attends Special ASEAN - India Foreign Ministers' Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi on June 16 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN - India relations.

Politics Thua Thien - Hue boosts cooperation with Lao localities Cooperation and exchange activities across various fields between the central province of Thua Thien - Hue, and Sekong and Salavan provinces of Laos are gradually recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to further strengthening the special friendship relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 16.