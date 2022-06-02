☀️ Morning digest on June 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Despite many difficulties, including impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam successfully hosted the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), a sport event with fairness, honesty, transparency and noble sportsmanship, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 1 to review the event and honour outstanding athletes.
The PM lauded the excellent performance of the Vietnamese sport delegation during SEA Games 31, with 446 medals in total, including 205 golds, and breaking 21 SEA Games records. Read full story
The National Assembly discussed the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, within the framework of the ongoing third session. (Photo: VNA)- National Assembly (NA) deputies on June 1 discussed the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 as well as the settlement of bad debts of credits institutions. Read full story
- Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1, during which both sides shared experience in inspection and supervision activities.
Tu, who is Politburo member and Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, briefed the Lao official on the achievements that Vietnam has gained so far this year, underlining that the country has continued to strengthen Party building and anti-corruption efforts. Read full story
- Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Austria, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 1.
Son made the statement during his phone talks with Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg. Read full story
- Dr. Socorro Escalante, Acting WHO Representative in Vietnam, granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the impact of monkeypox and the risk of a monkeypox outbreak in Asia. Read full story
- The National Press Awards 2021 will honour 115 works, the judging panel announced on June 1.
There will be 10 A prizes, 22 B prizes, 48 C prizes and 35 consolation prizes. They are selected from 1,911 entries sent to the organising board. Read full story
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)- FPT Group started work on an educational complex in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 31.
The 11.9ha complex, named FPT Unischool Ha Nam, is scheduled to open in a year. It will provide training for about 10,000 students./. Read full story