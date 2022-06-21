☀️ Morning digest on June 21
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen agreed on measures to deepen the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia during a meeting on June 20. The meeting took place following the celebration of the 45th anniversary of Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Binh Duong province on June 20 to collect feedback from Party committees of southern localities on a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with representative of press agencies in HCM City on the occasion of the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21), during which he asked journalists nationwide, particularly those in southern city, to work harder to cover major developments in the political, socio-economic life in an honest and timely manner. Read full story
- Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), has expressed her hope that Vietnam and Mozambique will maximise their strengths to deepen their cooperation and traditional friendship.
Nguyen Phuong Nga (right), President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), and Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias (Photo: VNA)At a reception for Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hanoi on June 20, Nga highlighted the fine traditional friendship and similarities shared by the two countries, as well as their solidarity and mutual support during past struggles for national liberation, and the present cause of national construction and development. Read full story
- Vietnam remains an important part of the US-led Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), said US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour at the PP22 launching ceremony in Tuy Hoa city, the south-central coast province of Phu Yen on June 20 evening. Read full story
- Vietnam ranks second in green bond issuance in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to the ASEAN Sustainable Finance – State of the Market 2021 report recently released by Climate Bonds Initiatives (CBI) and HSBC. Read full story
Vietnam’s CT Group opens its representative office in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 19. The opening ceremony sees two memoranda of understanding signed between CT Group and Israeli corporations. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam’s CT Group officially opened its representative office in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 19 in an effort to boost cooperation with the innovation and hi-tech market of the host. Read full story
- The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will organise an international symposium on blind Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu (1822 – 1888) later this June, the first of its kind, spotlighting a man of culture from the southern region.
Chieu is among World Cultural Celebrities whose birth and death anniversaries will be commemorated by UNESCO between 2022 and 2023. The decision was made during the ongoing 41st General Conference of UNESCO in Paris on November 23 last year. Read full story
- The Hue Festival 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 25-30 with eight major programmes and many sidelines events, the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province unveiled at a press conference on June 20.
The highlight of the festival is an art programme that opens up the festival at the Ngo Mon Square on June 25 night. Read full story./.