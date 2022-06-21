Politics Localities give feedback on strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Binh Duong province on June 20 to collect feedback from Party committees of southern localities on a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045.

Videos PM attends ceremony marking victory over Pol Pot genocidal regime Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 20 attended a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, held in Memot district of Cambodia’s Tbuong Khmum province.

Politics Cambodian PM appreciates Vietnam’s help in overthrowing Pol Pot genocidal regime Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for supporting him from the early days of his journey to save Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.