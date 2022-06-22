Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 21.

Politics Mekong Delta asked to take advantage of Party, State policies to grow further Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 21 asked the Mekong Delta – Vietnam’s biggest food basket – to make most of the Party and State’s policies dedicated to the region for its further development and a better life of its people.

Politics Huge potential for HCM City to expand ties with India: City leader Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen on June 20 had a meeting with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as part of his visit to India.

Politics Vietnam attends 16th ADMM in Cambodia Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam to attend the 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Tea Banh.