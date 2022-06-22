☀️ Morning digest on June 22
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of National Assembly deputies in Ho Chi Minh City met with local voters on June 21 to inform them about the recent third session of the 15th legislature.
The President said HCM City should adopt breakthrough policies, especially those driven towards scholars and intellectuals, and solutions to handle limitations in bidding and drug procurement, as well as the shortage of drugs and medical equipment. Read full story
-Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting its traditional friendship and cooperation with Mozambique and regards the country as a key partner in Africa, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed at a meeting with President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hanoi on June 21.
He highlighted the positive development in the bilateral relations over the past time, especially in politics-diplomacy, telecommunications, agriculture, trade and education. Read full story
-Hosting the President of the Assembly of Mozambique the same day, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee affirmed that extensive room remains for cooperation between Vietnam and Mozambique.
Vietnam is willing to connect Mozambique to countries in Southeast Asia, and in the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific regions, the Party official stressed. Read full story
- At a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Hanoi on June 21, the visiting President of the Mozambican Assembly pledged that Mozambique will act as a gateway for Vietnamese businesses to penetrate into member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC.
She called on Vietnamese enterprises to invest in tourism, mining, energy and agriculture in which Mozambique has potential, noting that to support investors, the African nation has established a portal providing information for both private and state-owned firms. Read full story
-The 16th National Press Awards 2021 were presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 21, the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.
In his remarks at the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted the growth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press over the past 97 years, contributing greatly to the struggle for national independence and the cause of national construction and defence. Read full story
-The World Bank (WB), an important development partner of Vietnam, is committed to support the Vietnam in implementing the newly unveiled Mekong Delta Regional Master Plan.
Carolyn Turk, Country Director for the World Bank in Vietnam, made the statement at a conference to announce the Mekong Delta Regional Master Plan and Investment Promotion for the Period 2021-30 opened on June 21 in Can Tho city. Read full story
-A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, has joined other regional senior officials at the recent 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum.
Speaking at the June 20 event held via videoconference, Ho affirmed that economic-trade-investment cooperation has always been a key pillar of the ASEAN-Japan partnership, and emphasised a need to expedite a process of comprehensive recovery and sustainable growth in the current difficult context. Read full story
-Vietnam’s garment-textile exports are likely to encounter a host of challenges in terms of both market and supply chain in the second half of this year despite positive results in the first half, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on June 21.
The seminar on sustainable cotton supplies was jointly held by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and the Cotton USA.
Vu Duc Giang, VITAS Chairman, said garment-textile exports in the first six months were estimated at 22 billion USD, up 23 percent year-on-year. Read full story
-Binh Duong smart city of the southern province of the same name was named in the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities 2022 worldwide at a ceremony on June 21.
The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) and Binh Duong province jointly hosted the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities Conference & Announcement: After the Pandemic: How Digital Innovation Drives Growth in Our Communities. Read full story/.