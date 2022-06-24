Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.



– Party and State leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia have exchanged letters of greetings on the 55th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders noted with satisfaction that despite numerous challenges, ups and downs in history, the Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples have always stood side by side and supported each other in the struggles for national liberation in the past as well as in each country’s national development at present, which is a priceless asset that the two countries’ leaders and peoples need to continue nurturing. Read full story



– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on June 23 for out-going Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel and Azerbaijan to Vietnam. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded the shortages of drugs and medical supplies and the resignation among health workers be promptly settled while chairing a meeting of the Government’s permanent members in Hanoi on June 23.

Explaining the drug and medical supply shortages in some localities and central-level hospitals, the Ministry of Health (MoH) pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, whose serious impacts in 2020 and 2021 led to the scarcity of materials for production and surged prices and subsequently made it more difficult to purchase medicine and medical supplies. Read full story



– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly on an official visit to Hungary from June 26-28, announced the NA’s Committee of External Relations. The visit will be made at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér. Read full story



- Vietnam on June 23 denounced China’s illegal military exercise in Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, saying it was a serious violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty over the islands.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang made the remarks during a press briefing in Hanoi, in response to a reporter’s query about Vietnam’s reaction to the announcement from the Department for Ocean Affairs of Hainan province (China) about a June 19 drill in the waters within 12 nautical miles from Phu Lam (Woody) island belonging to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago. Read full story



– Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has put forward solutions to fully tap the potential and role of women in making policies on socio-economic recovery and development in her remarks at the 2022 Global Summit of Women (GSW) in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23.

As one of the three keynote speakers at the summit's opening, the Vice President noted that the world is facing unprecedented instability due to the double impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts, which directly affect interests and livelihoods of women in many countries and regions.Read full story

– Vietnam and Cambodia have always remained united for the prosperity of each nation, which helped them surmounted multiple challenges to build such a close relationship, said Ambassador of Cambodia to Vietnam Chay Navuth.

Both Vietnamese and Cambodian people understand this very well thanks to extensive communications campaigns on the two countries' policies on friendship and cooperation, he told reporters on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 – 2022). Read full story

- President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias concluded her official visit to Vietnam on June 23.

The visit, made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, is the first to Vietnam of Bias since she took office as President of the Mozambican Assembly in January 2020. It is also the first visit of a President of the Mozambican Assembly to Vietnam. Read full story

– Cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has achieved remarkable and comprehensive development in most fields over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

The two countries have become leading important partners of each other, Minh said in a video that was sent to the Maekyung Global Forum held in Seoul on June 23 as part of activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties. Read full story/.



