- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on June 27 held phone talks with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.



The phone talks took place on the occasion of the 71st founding anniversary of the CPP (June 28) and the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties, and right after the success of the elections of the fifth-tenure commune and ward councils in Cambodia.



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér had in-depth talks in Budapest on June 27 (local time) on various issues in the Vietnam-Hungary relations with parliamentary cooperation and coordination at international and regional mechanisms as an important pillar.



Welcoming the Vietnamese top legislator and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Hungary, Kövér affirmed that Hungary considers Vietnam an important partner in Southeast Asia. He highlighted that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have been tested in difficult times during COVID-19 period. He thanked the Vietnamese NA for giving Australia sincere support in the first days of COVID-19 outbreak.



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong held talks on June 27 as part of the latter’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam from June 26-28.



Welcoming his guest's decision to choose Vietnam as the first destination to visit after taking office and praising Australia's recent achievements serving its post-pandemic recovery, Son said he believes Wong's trip will contribute to creating new dynamics in promoting the countries' strategic partnership towards the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.



- The new-age carrier Vietjet has officially announced its seven new routes connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang with Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and India at the recent Da Nang Investment Forum 2022.



As the first step in the airline's cooperation commitments with the city, the routes will link the Da Nang with Singapore, Busan of the RoK, and five cities of Indian - New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore.



- Vietnam exported over 206,000 tonnes of cashew nuts worth 1.19 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, down 7.81% in volume and 6.81% in value, the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) reported.



Although the turnover decreased, the average export price increased by 1.45% compared to the same period in 2021, reaching about 5,792 USD per tonne.



- The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 has entered Vietnam and may overwhelm the old sub-lineage BA.2 which is dominant in the country, according to Prof. Dr. Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine.



Prof. Lan said that gene sequencing results showed that the sub-variant BA.5 of Omicron has been found in Vietnam.



- The Ministry of Health has proposed considering COVID-19 a Group A infectious disease, not an endemic disease in its latest draft on COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.



Per the draft, Vietnam is still in the transition period between pandemic prevention and sustainable management./.