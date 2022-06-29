Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa on June 28, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested the justice ministries of the two countries further promote mutual legal assistance and cooperation.



President Phuc spoke highly of the legal and judicial cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in recent times, affirming that through cooperation with Japan, the capacity and qualifications of Vietnamese officials have been improved, contributing to helping Vietnam build a law-governed socialist State. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of several Hungarian enterprises which are operating in Vietnam on June 28 in Budapest as part of his official visit to the European country.



At the meetings with a leader of Gedeon Richter Company – Hungary’s multinational company operating in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology research and development (R&D), and representatives of Egis Company - a leading pharmaceutical company in the Central Eastern Europe, Hue appreciated the results of their activities in Vietnam, adding that pharmaceuticals is the country’s potential field of cooperation with many preferential policies. Read full story



- A Vietnamese representative affirmed the country's commitment to effectively manage small arms and light weapons, while attending an ongoing meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York.



The 8th biennial meeting of states to consider the implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects (PoA) kicked off on June 27. Read full story



- A delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order To Van Hue is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) to learn from the country’s experience in managing residence registration.



The Ministry of Public Administration and Security (MOPAS) said on June 27 that it planned to share experience in operating residence registration systems and public services related to residence registration, protecting personal information related to residence registration information, and issues related to the security function of the residence registration card. Read full story



- Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).



Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The ministry’s data showed that as of June 20, 2022, the total newly registered capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares, buy contributed capital of foreign investors reached 14.03 billion USD, as much as 91.1% over the same period in 2021. Read full story



- Vietnamese enterprises should be cautious before transporting agricultural products to Lao Cai's Kim Thanh II border gate for export to minimise losses although Chinese authorities are piloting the re-import of these products, according to Ha Duc Thuan, deputy head of Lao Cai Border Gate Management Board.



He advised local businesses who engage in importing and exporting goods to discuss and reach an agreement with their Chinese partners relating to goods delivery and receipt process. Read full story



- The number of visitors to the resort island of Phu Quoc, the southern province of Kien Giang, surged strongly in June, with around 140 flights and over 40 ferries and boats carrying tens of thousands of tourists to and from the island each day.



On a beach in Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)

Phu Quoc has more than 700 accommodation facilities with over 24,000 rooms, but with the large number of travellers, many are filled to capacity./. Read full story