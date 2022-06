- The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.- Mozambique is among the African countries with which Vietnam prioritises promoting relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on June 6.The Vietnamese Party leader made the affirmation during his online talks with President of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Read full story - The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on NA inspection activities for 2023 at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on June 6. A total of 440 out of 449 deputies present voted for the resolution. Read full story - The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.The projects are Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, all the first phase. Read full story - The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on June 6 decided to expel its members Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, and Nguyen Thanh Long, Health Minister, from the Party.The decision was made at the Party Central Committee’s extraordinary meeting, after considering the proposal from the Politburo as well as the content, consequences and causes of the two officials' violations. Read full story - A conference will be held by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) in the central city of Da Nang from June 22-25 to discuss the future of the internet.More than 300 leading internet experts, both locally and internationally, are expected to participate in a plenary session and three workshops during the four-day event. Read full story