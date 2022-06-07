☀ Morning digest on June 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Mozambique is among the African countries with which Vietnam prioritises promoting relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on June 6.
The Vietnamese Party leader made the affirmation during his online talks with President of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Read full story
- The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on NA inspection activities for 2023 at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on June 6. A total of 440 out of 449 deputies present voted for the resolution. Read full story
- The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.
The projects are Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, all the first phase. Read full story
- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on June 6 decided to expel its members Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, and Nguyen Thanh Long, Health Minister, from the Party.
The decision was made at the Party Central Committee’s extraordinary meeting, after considering the proposal from the Politburo as well as the content, consequences and causes of the two officials' violations. Read full story
- A conference will be held by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) in the central city of Da Nang from June 22-25 to discuss the future of the internet.
More than 300 leading internet experts, both locally and internationally, are expected to participate in a plenary session and three workshops during the four-day event. Read full story
- Mozambique is among the African countries with which Vietnam prioritises promoting relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on June 6.
The Vietnamese Party leader made the affirmation during his online talks with President of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Read full story
- The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on NA inspection activities for 2023 at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on June 6. A total of 440 out of 449 deputies present voted for the resolution. Read full story
- The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.
The projects are Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, all the first phase. Read full story
- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on June 6 decided to expel its members Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, and Nguyen Thanh Long, Health Minister, from the Party.
The decision was made at the Party Central Committee’s extraordinary meeting, after considering the proposal from the Politburo as well as the content, consequences and causes of the two officials' violations. Read full story
- A conference will be held by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) in the central city of Da Nang from June 22-25 to discuss the future of the internet.
More than 300 leading internet experts, both locally and internationally, are expected to participate in a plenary session and three workshops during the four-day event. Read full story
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)- Vietnam has made the shortlist in 10 categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said on June 6.
It was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading Youth Travel Destination and Leading Beach Destination. Read full story
- A book on the 30 years of socio-economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been published by the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations (1992-2022).
It is a collection of researches by Vietnamese and Korean professors and researchers. Read full story
- An exhibition promoting Japan’s Kokeshi Wooden Dolls is opening at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Hanoi, offering visitors the chance to explore Japanese culture and the country’s doll making craft. On display are 37 wooden items belonging to two types of Kokeshi dolls: traditional and modern Kokeshi
Kokeshi is a type of wooden doll that originates from the Tohoku region of Japan. Read full story
Defender Vu Tien Long (No. 6) scores in the 83rd minute, helping Vietnam draw 1-1 against the RoK. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam fought back from a goal down to hold the Republic of Korea (RoK) 1-1 in Group C of the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 on June 5, meaning that the defending champions were denied of the opportunity to seal their berth in the knockout stage with a match to spare while Vietnam, runners-up in 2018, are still very much in the race to advance.
An article published on the Asian Football Confederation’s website made such statement on the match./. Read full story