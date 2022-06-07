Politics Vietnam attends regular meeting of IAEA Board of Governors Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is attending the regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors held from June 6-10 in Vienna, Austria.

Politics Deputy Minister of Science and Technology forced to resign Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac has been forced to resign under a disciplinary measure due to his serious violations of regulations and mistakes in performing his duties.

Politics HCM City leader hails ILO support in labour affairs Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s support for the southern city in labour affairs during a meeting with newly-appointed country director Ingrid Christensen on June 6.

Politics Legislators look into expressway projects The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.