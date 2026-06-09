☀️ Morning digest on June 9



Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 8, right after the welcome ceremony for the latter.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet before the talks (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung welcomed Hun Manet’s visit and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF-3), noting that it will bolster political trust, deepen the bilateral traditional friendship, and push solidarity, cooperation, and connectivity within ASEAN for peace and cooperation in the region and the world. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on June 8 met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the occasion of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam, where he will also attend the third ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Man said the Lao PM’s first Vietnam visit since starting a new term vividly reflects the special Vietnam - Laos relationship and injects new momentum into the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States, and peoples. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is in Vietnam for an official visit and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum, in Hanoi on June 8.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the high-level delegation of the Royal Thai Government, Chairman Man emphasised that following the success of the recent official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, this visit would serve as a new impetus for Vietnam–Thailand cooperation to develop in a more practical and effective manner, meeting the development needs of both countries in the new phase, particularly as the two nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Read full story



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 8, on the occasion of the latter’s official visit and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Man congratulated Cambodia on its major achievements under the sound reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the direct and comprehensive leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) headed by its President Hun Sen, and the Cambodian Government led by Prime PM Hun Manet, along with oversight by the NA and Senate and the unity of the Cambodian people. Read full story



- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu received heads of delegations from political parties of Southeast Asian countries in Hanoi on June 8.



The guests are in Vietnam to attend a symposium on the role of political parties in building the ASEAN Community within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum 2026. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang received Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Hanoi on June 8.



At the reception, Thang said Srinivasan’s visit comes at an important time as Vietnam has recently completed its strategic framework for a new stage of development. He stressed that Vietnam always regards the IMF as a reputable advisory partner and a trusted partner whose assessments and recommendations are carefully considered during its policymaking process. Read full story



- Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), will provide nearly 5.5 million seats on domestic routes from now until August 16 to meet peak summer travel demand, including around 2.2 million seats offered at promotional fares on various routes.



The group plans to operate 28,300 domestic flights with nearly 5.5 million seats, up 5% in flight frequency and 3% in seat capacity year-on-year. Additional services will focus on routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with major tourism destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Hue and Quy Nhon, as well as high-demand localities including Buon Ma Thuot, Vinh and Can Tho. Read full story



- Vietnam’s pepper exports brought home 789.2 million USD from 122,600 tons shipped in January through May, a 21.7% surge in volume and a 13.9% increase in value from a year earlier, according to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association.



May shipments, however, totaled 25,180 tonnes worth 166.2 million USD, down 18.9% by volume and 13.9% by value from April, and 4.8% lower in volume from a year earlier. Major exporters reported declining shipments, underscoring a sector-wide pullback. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines said it has not received any information about Vietnamese casualties in the earthquake and tsunami that struck Mindanao.



The embassy said there are not many Vietnamese nationals living in the affected area. It is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide citizen protection assistance if necessary. Read full story



-Vietnamese rowers enjoyed a successful week at continental competitions, winning 22 medals across rowing and canoeing events in Thailand and Kazakhstan.



Making their debut at the 2026 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships in Thailand, Vietnam’s rowing team secured eight medals, comprising two golds, four silvers and two bronzes./. Read full story