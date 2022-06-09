☀ Morning digest on June 9
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Hanoi on June 8, saying the two countries' growing and effective defence cooperation has substantially contributed to bilateral relations.
Welcoming his guest’s visit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties, the host leader spoke highly of the outcomes of talks between the countries’ defence ministers earlier the same day. Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the cooperation between the defence ministries and armies of Vietnam and India while receiving visiting Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Hanoi on June 8.
The sides have made unremitting efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the basis of trust, sincerity and responsibility and in a practical, effective and appropriate manner in contribution to building the nations’ strong armies and protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinh said. Read full story
-The National Assembly (NA) spent the 13th working day of its third session on asking officials about issues relevant to agriculture and rural development, finance, and banking.
In the morning, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan continued fielding legislators’ questions about issues within his remit. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on June 8 demanded prompt implementation of fiscal and monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery and development programme.
Hue made the request at the ongoing third session of the 15th NA after Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc fielded legislators’ questions about relevant issues. Read full story
-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano on June 8 co-chaired the 4th political consultation within the framework of the two nations’ strategic partnership.
Lauding significant progresses recorded in the relations over the past time, particularly in politics-diplomacy, economy, and science-technology, both officials agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in such new spheres as health, environment, climate change response, and renewable energy. Read full story
-As one of the Vice Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s 77th session, Vietnam can bring into play its role in handling differences among countries and promoting consensus on the UNGA’s decisions, an official has said.
At a meeting on June 7 (New York time), the UNGA elected the President and Vice Presidents of the UNGA’s 77th session. Vietnam, representing the Asia-Pacific, was elected to the Vice Presidency and will serve in this post for one year, starting on September 13, 2022.
Talking to the press, Do Hung Viet, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of International Organisations and Assistant to the Foreign Minister, said the election is greatly significant to Vietnam, especially when the country is marking its 45-year UN membership in 2022. Read full story
-Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) highlighted the need to maintain unity and promote a central role amid a complicated geopolitical context at a virtual meeting on June 8.
At the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) hosted online by Cambodia, ASEAN 2022 Chair, the member states reviewed preparation for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting slated to be held from July 30 to August 6. Read full story
-Almost 93 percent of German companies already operating in Vietnam will continue to invest in the country and over 64 percent of them expect their business to develop better in the next 12 months, a survey from AHK World Business Outlook–Spring 2022 has revealed.
The survey was conducted by the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad, Delegations and Representative Offices (AHKs). Read full story
-The Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling Vietnam on June 8 launched a cross-border e-commerce initiative in the breakthrough era.
The initiative is intended to help Vietnam develop workforce for this kind of commerce in the next five years, thus raising the capacity of local enterprises and opening up export opportunities for them. Read full story
-The Japanese-based Mikazuki Hotel Group opened the 13ha Mikazuki Japanese Resort & Spa in the central coastal city of Da Nang on June 8.
Costing 3.9 trillion VND (168.16 million USD), the project is located in Lien Chieu district, offering locals and tourists new Japanese-standard tourism services. It features a 22-storey hotel with 294 rooms and an indoor water park, the biggest of its kind in the central region. Read full story
-Vietnam’s realty market, in addition to the manufacturing sector, has been attracting significant FDI from the Republic of Korean (RoK) in recent years, according to a survey by real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.
The proportion of the RoK’s investment in the market doubled in 2018 compared to the previous year. At the end of 2021, the figure grew 13 percent from 2020. Read full story
-Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the U23 Asian Cup, as in the other game of Group C, Thailand lost 0-1 to the Republic of Korea (RoK). Read full story/.
