☀️ Morning digest on March 9
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for the national women’s football team on March 8 on the occasion of the International Women’s Day and the 13th National Women Congress which will begin on March 9.
During the reception, Hue highlighted Vietnamese women's extraordinary values and great contributions they have made to the country.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the fifth Vietnam-US Business Summit. (Photo: VNA)-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the fifth Vietnam-US Business Summit in Hanoi on March 8, during which he called on businesses of both nations to further strengthen their partnerships to contribute to the promotion of bilateral ties.
Jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the America Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) and the US Chamber of Commerce, the event drew the direct and online participation of Vietnamese and US officials and representatives of businesses and associations. US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry also delivered a speech at the summit via videoconference.
PM Pham Minh Chinh at the reception for leaders of the USABC and representatives from US companies doing business in Vietnam and the region (Photo: VNA)Also on the occasion, PM Chinh hosted a reception for leader of the USABC and representatives from US companies doing business in Vietnam and the region.
-Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on March 8 had a working session with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and representatives from 50 US firms operating in Vietnam.
Regional Managing Director of the USABC Michael Michalak, who used to serve as a US Ambassador to Vietnam, affirmed that Vietnam will remain an attractive destination for US investors in the time ahead.
-A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 287 Vietnamese people leaving Ukraine arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at noon on March 8.
The returnees are welcomed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu at the airport. (Photo: VNA)
Departing from the Romanian capital city of Bucharest, it is the first repatriation flight arranged and fully funded by the Government of Vietnam to bring home Vietnamese living in war-ravaged areas in Ukraine. The passengers included 71 children aged under 12.
-On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) calls on all governments to join its efforts and invest in achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, said Bjorn Andersson, Regional Director, UNFPA Asia-Pacific, in an article.
Andersson's article, titled "Gender equality and women's empowerment today for a sustainable tomorrow," was written on the occasion of International Women's Day.
-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7, asking for continued support for the Vietnamese people and their families evacuating from Ukraine.
-The Republic of Korea (RoK) wishes to invest in building an industrial park for Korean firms with an area of 50 hectares and set up a service support centre for foreign enterprises to facilitate their operations.
These proposals were revealed at a meeting between RoK businesses and the People's Committee of Mekong Delta province of Long An on March 8.