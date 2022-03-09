Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 8.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian Level-2 Field Hospitals in South Sudan strengthen professional capabilities A delegation of the Level-2 Field Hospital of India in Malakal, South Sudan, led by its Director Colonel Rishi Raj recently visited staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 of Vietnam in the African nation, following a previous online joint training course.

Politics Foreign Minister calls for Romania’s continued support for Vietnamese evacuating from Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7, asking for continued support for the Vietnamese people and their families evacuating from Ukraine.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.