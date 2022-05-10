Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 11th session The 11th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Prime Minister’s US trip carries message of trustworthy Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US from May 11-17 once again demonstrates Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of being a friend, a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

Politics Vietnam-UN: Cooperation partnership for sustainable development On the foundation of their 45-year-old cooperation, Vietnam and the UN have become each other's partner, and are working together to realise 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) so as to address major development challenges facing people in Vietnam and around the world.

Politics Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam promises to share development experience Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in 2017 – 2021 has affirmed that he is willing to continue giving consultation, sharing experience with and supporting Vietnam in the future, especially in implementing the country's development goals.