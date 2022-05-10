☀️ Morning digest on May 10
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 13th Party Central Committee entered the fifth day of its ongoing 5th plenum on May 9, focusing on the project on building Party organisations and developing membership. Officials worked in groups to scrutinise a report on the leadership and instruction of the Politburo and the Secretariat in 2021; and a project on the establishment of provincial steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena. Read full story
- Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan has suggested Vietnam and his country work together to further promote two-way trade, towards reaching the goal of 25 billion USD by 2025.
Sarun made the suggestion at a meeting on May 9 with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu, during which the host called on the Vietnamese Government to pay attention to supporting Thai investment projects in the field of renewable energy. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in a meeting in Hanoi. (File photo: VNA)- The US is a solid, and committed partner to helping Vietnam realise its ambitious COP26 goals, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E.Knapper said in an exclusive interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters ahead of Prime Minister Pham Chinh’s trip to the US. Read full story
- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has suggested organising a forum for experts to share information and initiatives, and build an action plan to help the domestic agricultural sector access new technologies.
Speaking at an international seminar on efficient agriculture in Vietnam, held virtually on May 8, the minister stressed that the domestic agricultural sector should integrate values of the Fourth Industrial Revolution through knowledge-based, smart agriculture. Read full story
- The Vietnam Blockchain Union (VBU) will hold the first congress in mid-May, aiming to establish an organisation to connect the technology business community and provide consultancy to related agencies to develop policies and legal frameworks on technology, digital assets, and currencies.
According to Hoang Van Huay, former deputy minister of Science, Technology and Environment (now the Ministry of Science and Technology) and head of the preparatory committee for the establishment of the VBU, the coming into being of the union will create an important milestone, marking Vietnam's position on the world technology map. Read full story
- Vietnam earned 3.57 billion USD from aquatic exports in the first four months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 43.7 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. In April alone, the export value was 1.05 billion USD. Read full story
- A photo exhibition themed "Khat vong chien thang” (Aspirations for victory) opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on May 9 as part of activities to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Jointly organised by the information and communications sub-committee for SEA Games 31 and Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the event features 500 photos selected from thousands of those archived at the VNA which spotlight outstanding Vietnamese athletes through nine editions of the regional event, from SEA Games 22 in 2003 to SEA Games 30 in 2019. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in a meeting in Hanoi. (File photo: VNA)- The Main Press Centre (MPC) and the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) officially opened at the National Convention Centre on May 9.
The MPC, which holds a main press centre and rooms for the media, is run by the Information and Communications Sub-Committee for SEA Games 31. Read full story
- Ngo Mai Phuong secured the second silver medal diving for Vietnam after she and her teammate Mai Hong Hanh achieved the second highest score in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event on May 9.
They competed against rivals from Malaysia and Singapore during the finals held at My Dinh Aquatic Centre in Hanoi at the ongoing SEA Games 31./. Read full story