Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on May 10 afternoon after six days of working, completing all of its set agenda items.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

In his conclusion at the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said participants reached consensus on solutions, guidelines and orientations on further renewing, consolidating and enforcing land-related laws and policies, firstly amending and supplementing the 2013 Land Law and relevant laws to tackle pending limitations and weaknesses in this field. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on May 10 for the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.



Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh waves his hand before boarding the plane to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit in Washington. (Photo: VNA)

The Prime Minister will join other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members at the summit on May 12-13 and make a working visit to the US and the United Nations from May 11-17. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has emphasised the significance of the upcoming ASEAN-US Special Summit, saying that the resolve of US President Joe Biden and ASEAN leaders to organise the summit despite uncertainties in Europe, especially the conflict in Ukraine, demonstrates the importance they attach to the relationship.



He made the remarks in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US from May 11-17 to attend ASEAN-US Special Summit at the invitation of the US President and make a working visit to the US and the United Nations. Read full story



- Some major businesses of Denmark and Norway have expressed their special interest in developing offshore wind power in Vietnam during recent meetings with officials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



Talking to Danish Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Troels Jakobsen and Executive Vice President and CEO of the Orsted group Martin Neubert, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien said offshore wind power development is highly significant since it can be combined with the realisation of socio-economic growth, energy security, and industrialisation targets towards low-carbon emissions and net zero emissions by 2050. Read full story

The flowers on sale in AEON Mall Makuhari in Chiba prefecture, Japan (Photo: VNA)

- Many kinds of flowers of Vietnam have gained a foothold in the Japanese market, and are quite popular among local consumers.



Japan now remains one of the important flower export market of Vietnam. Read full story



- A ceremony to hand over more than 7.2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for paediatric use presented by Australia was held in Hanoi on May 10.



The Australian government committed more than 14 million vaccine doses, along with medical supplies for the vaccine rollout in Vietnam. Read full story



- People will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs by scanning their chip-based ID cards under a new pilot service provided by the Ministry of Public Security.



The ministry’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order said the department has organised the withdrawal of money using chip-based ID cards at several banks. Read full story

To Thi Trang (left) bags the first gold medal for Vietnam at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

- Kurash athlete To Thi Trang on May 10 bagged the first gold medal for the Vietnamese delegation at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



Trang gained most points in the women’s under-48kg category at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district./. Read full story