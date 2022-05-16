Politics PM meets Vietnamese embassy officials, community in US Continuing his working visit to the US, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a number of activities on May 14 (local time).

Politics Speaker of Singaporean Parliament to visit Vietnam Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and a delegation from the Singaporean Parliament will pay an official visit to Vietnam from May 18-20.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold first border defence exchange Vietnam and Cambodia held the first border defence exchange in the border areas of Loc Ninh district of the former’s Binh Phuoc province and Snuol district of the latter’s Kratie province on May 15.

Politics PM visits hotel where President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation visited Omni Parket House Hotel where late President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, on May 14 (local time) as part of his working trip to the US.