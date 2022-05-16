☀️ Morning digest on May 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the summit. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended ASEAN – US Special Summit on May 13 (US time), during which he said said he hopes major powers, who are all partners to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to work towards stable relations and responsible, healthy competition, for the sake of regional and global peace and security. Read full story
PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, third from right) and other officials at the opening ceremony of the FPT Software office in New York on May 15 (Photo: VNA)- The Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening ceremony of an office of FPT Software, a subsidiary of the FPT Group, in New York city on May 15, as part of his working visit to the US and the UN. This is FPT Software’s second office in New York, 10th in the US, and 58th in world. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with some overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals and young people in New York on May 15 (US time), during which expressed his hope that OVs in the US will continue affirming the Vietnamese people’s value, introducing images of Vietnam, contributing to their families and homeland, and helping nurture the two countries’ ties on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and justice for the sake of peace, cooperation, and development. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of Vietnamese businesses in Laos on May 15 in Vientiane as part of his official visit to Laos. Read full story
- Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation of Greece arrived in Hanoi on May 15 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. President Sakellaropoulou is scheduled to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and fallen soldiers at Heroic Martyrs’ Monument in Hanoi. Read full story
- Hoa Phat Group and four commercial banks of Vietnam have been named in this year’s Forbes list of the world’s 2,000 largest companies (Global 2000). Read full story
- Responding to climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change impacts are among priorities of the French Development Agency (AFD)’s cooperation priorities in Vietnam, AFD Executive Director Philippe Orliange has affirmed. Read full story
Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh makes a gold hat-trick after two days of competition. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh has established herself as one of the stars of SEA Games 31 by making a gold hat-trick after two days of competition. Read full story
- Vietnam’s U23 football team secured a berth in the semifinals of SEA Games 31 after winning 2-0 against Timor Leste in its final Group A match at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium on May 15. Read full story./.