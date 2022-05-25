Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Ngo Minh Tien and Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy under the Ministry of National Defence Luong Dinh Hong, have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) presents the promotion decisions to the officers. (Photo: VNA)

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Commander-in-chief of the People’s Armed Forces and Chairman of the Defence - Security Council, handed over the promotion decisions to the officers at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 24. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 23-24 joined various activities within the framework of the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.



At the ‘A Digital ASEAN for All’ sessions and dialogue between leaders regarding the building of self-reliant economies for sustainable development under the chair of WEF President Borge Brende, Khai shared Vietnam’s viewpoints and development orientations, including sustainable development on the foundation of science-technology, innovation and digital transformation. Read full story



- Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to deepen its relations with the European Union (EU) in the time ahead, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during his phone talks with Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on May 24.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) holds phone talks with Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ec urity Policy Josep Borrell. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

The same day, Son held phone talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, during which the two sides affirmed the importance they attach to the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership. Read full story



- A send-off ceremony for the 2nd detachment of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 to perform duties in the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan was held on May 24 in the military airfield of Division 371 of the Air Defence – Air Force Service.



At the send-off ceremony for the 2nd detachment of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 to perform duties in the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, expressed his hope that members of the detachment will inherit and promote well achievements and experience gained in the past to successfully complete the tasks entrusted by the Party, State and Army, and the people. Read full story



- As many as 4,733 traffic accidents occurred nationwide killing 2,761 people and injured 3,078 others in five months between December 15, 2021 and May 14, 2022, the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee said on May 24.



During the period, the number of cases was down by 800, or 14.46 percent while the number of deaths and the injured decreased by 30 and 875, equivalent to 1.07 percent and 22.14 percent, respectively, from the same period last year. Read full story



- Hanoi welcomed 700,000 domestic tourists and 31,448 foreigners who visited or participated in events of the recently concluded SEA Games 31, the municipal Department of Tourism announced on May 24.



As of May 23, 18 hotels in Hanoi had accommodated more than 5,600 Vietnamese and foreign delegates, referees, athletes and reporters. In addition, other accommodation facilities stood ready to welcome tourists travelling to Hanoi during the Games./. Read full story