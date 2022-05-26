☀️ Morning digest on May 26
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Party and State leaders meet with NA ethnic minority deputies (Photo: VNA)- Party and State leaders had a meeting with members of the 15th National Assembly (NA) from ethnic minority groups, on May 25. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh had meetings with the governors of Kanagawa Prefecture and Gunma Prefecture, Yuji Kuroiwa and Ichita Yamamoto, respectively, on May 25 as part of his ongoing trip to Japan. Read full story
- Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representatives of Vietnam to ASEAN, has co-chaired the 9th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC) with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to ASEAN Kwon Hee-seog. Read full story
- Vietnam’s internet economy was valued at about 21 billion USD in 2021, contributing to 5 percent of GDP and rising seven-fold from 2015, heard the Vietnam - Asia Digital Transformation Summit (Vietnam - Asia DX Summit) 2022 that opened in Hanoi on May 25. Read full story
- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Accounting and Auditing Supervisory Department (AASD) under the Ministry of Finance jointly organised a forum discussing the application of international financial reporting standards (IFRS) in Vietnam in Hanoi on May 25. Read full story
Delegates visit booths displaying agricultural products at the conference (Photo: VNA)- The northern province of Bac Giang, in collaboration with the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development, held an online conference on litchi sales for nearly 80 target markets at home and abroad. Read full story./.