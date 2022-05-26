Politics Deputies debate revision of Law on Medical Examination and Treatment Legislators debated a report on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment on May 25 during the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Vietnam contributes to building foundation for Asia’s future: ambassador Vietnam’s attendance at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA) demonstrates the country as a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community.

Politics Legislators debate socio-economic development, state budget President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a group discussion on May 25 during the third session of the 15th National Assembly that the implementation of economic stimulus packages and public investment should be promoted to provide timely support for businesses and people.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Anti-corruption fight continues, targeting new, tough areas The fight against corruption and other negative phenomena has been stepped up continuously and expanded to new, tough and lingering areas like land, finance, stock market and bidding since the beginning of this year.