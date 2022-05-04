☀️ Morning digest on May 4
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- Police of Da Lat city in Lam Dong province on May 3 announced the information saying that a Russian singer was arrested in Da Lat for protesting the war in Ukraine was false. Previously, from May 1, many social network sites have reported that the Da Lat City Police arrested a Russian street singer at Lam Vien Square because he held a banner against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read full story
– Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang made a two-day working trip to Nice city to seek stronger cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the French coastal city. Welcoming the Vietnamese diplomat, Nice Deputy Mayor Philippe Pradal introduced the Ecovallee model that it has applied to remake the sustainable planning for the Var River delta region. Read full story
An aircraft maintenance workshop - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)– The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted to the Ministry of Transport for appraisal and approval four investment projects on building and operating aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh International Airport with a total investment of more than 2.75 trillion VND (119.7 million USD). The facilities all meet the standards of the CAAV, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Read full story
– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Organising the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), on May 3 inspected the preparation work for the upcoming regional sports games in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang. In Bac Ninh province, Dam visited and checked the facilities of the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium and Volleyball Training Centre in Bac Ninh city, where Boxing and Kickboxing sports will take place; the Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports in Tu Son city – a venue for indoor handball competitions; and Hanaka Paris Ocean Park Tennis Courts in Tu Son where tennis matches will be held. Read full story
– Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang on May 2 paid a courtesy call to newly-appointed Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola Noguera who affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Chile in Southeast Asia. Both sides shared delight at the progress in the relationship between the two countries over the years. Despite impacts of COVID-19, two-way trade hit 1.59 billion USD in 2021, maintaining Vietnam's postion as Chile’s top partner among ASEAN countries, they noted. Read full story
– Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 with a vision until 2050, in which the Government sets targets to prevent the increasing trend of environmental pollution, solve urgent environmental problems, and step by step improve and restore the quality of the environment. Objectives of the scheme also include enhancing the country’s capacity to cope with climate change, ensuring environmental security, and building and developing circular, green, low carbon economic models, contributing to achieving the country’s sustainable development goals. Read full story
Vietnamese athletes pose for photos after winning the Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship title on April 30 in Bangkok. (Photos of Asian Handball Federation)- Vietnam has won the Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship title after a 2-0 win over Thailand in Bangkok last weekend. Thanks to their victory, the team secured a spot in the World Women’s Beach Handball Championship, which will be held in Greece in June. It was the second meeting between the two teams. In the previous matches, Vietnam lost 2-1./. Read full story