Politics Vietnam - important partner of Chile in Southeast Asia: Chilean FM Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang on May 2 paid a courtesy call to newly-appointed Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola Noguera who affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Chile in Southeast Asia.

Politics Japanese media spotlight PM Kishida’s Vietnam visit Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s official visit to Vietnam on April 30 - May 1 has grabbed the headlines of the media in Japan.

Politics Japanese PM concludes successful visit to Vietnam Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and the high-level delegation of Japan left Hanoi on May 1 afternoon, concluding an official visit to Vietnam from April 30-May 1.

Politics Japan - trustworthy, longtime strategic partner of Vietnam: President Vietnam and Japan share common strategic interests and Japan is a trustworthy and longtime strategic partner of great importance, which is always a high priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on May 1.