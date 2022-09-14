☀️ Morning digest on September 14
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always support the cause of national construction and development of Cambodia during a reception in Hanoi on September 13 for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.
The Party leader thanked Cambodia for the valuable support that the country has given to Vietnam, and highlighted the traditional relations of Vietnam and Cambodia as two close neighbours and brothers who have stood side by side in the cause of national liberation and reunification in the past as well as in national construction and development today.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin expressed their satisfaction of the stable development of the two countries’ ties during their meeting in Hanoi on September 13.
They agreed to maintain frequent high-level meetings via all channels to unceasingly promote the trustworthy political relationship.Read full story
-Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai said the Vietnam - Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group will always serve as a bridge helping increase friendship exchanges between Vietnamese and Cambodian parliamentarians, thereby contributing to the two parliaments’ cooperation, from central, ministry to local levels.
Hai, who is also head of the Vietnam - Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group, made the affirmation during his meeting with President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin in Hanoi on September 13. Read full story
-President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin met a delegation of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA), headed by its president Nguyen Thi Thanh, in Hanoi on September 13.
The Cambodian official appreciated the role and contributions of the VCFA and Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association, saying that they act as a bridge to further promote cooperation and people-to-people exchange of both countries.Read full story
-Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and the country’s Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on September 13.
Giang affirmed to the Lao leaders that Vietnam always treasures and exerts efforts to maintain and bring into play its special and faithful relations with Laos, which is vital to each country’s political regime. Read full story
-Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh has pledged to create all possible conditions for foreign firms, including those from the Republic of Korea, to invest in the city.
Thanh made the promise at a reception for Kim Jung-in, CEO of Sein I&D Vietnam, in Hanoi on September 13.Read full story
-A delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) visited France from September 9 - 12 to meet local agencies and learn from their experience, management models, mechanisms and policies for promoting innovation and intellectual property (IP).
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Giang, had working sessions with the National Industrial Property Institute and the National Institute for Origin and Quality of France.Read full story
-A delegation from central Da Nang paid a working visit to the German state of Bremen on September 12 to seek ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
During their meetings, Da Nang and Bremen officials discussed the prospects of Vietnam - German cooperation, including between Vietnamese localities and Bremen.Read full story
-An exhibition entitled “Baekje & Jeju: From Korean Heritage to World Heritage” will take place at the Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) from September 16 to October 16, 2022.
The event, which is held by the VNMH, Baekje World Heritage Centre, Korean Cultural Centre and Jeju province, aims to strengthen cultural exchanges and friendship between the people of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). Read full story
-Visitors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) make up the largest proportion among the top 10 tourism markets to Vietnam, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) announced that since 2019, around 4.29 million Korean tourists have visited Vietnam, and the country has also welcomed 550,000 holiday-makers from the Southeast Asian nation.Read full story/.
