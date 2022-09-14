Politics Vietnam believes in future growth of relations with Algeria: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh showed his belief in the future growth of the two nations’ ties across fields, at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022) in Algeria.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao fronts eye stronger cooperation The Party, State, Fatherland Front and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the top priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien told a Lao front official in a meeting in Hanoi on September 13.

Politics Lao leaders welcome visiting defence minister of Vietnam Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and the country’s Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on September 13.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia promote solidarity, mutual support President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin met a delegation of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA), headed by its president Nguyen Thi Thanh, in Hanoi on September 13.