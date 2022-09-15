Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 14 chaired a meeting of a council to appraise the national master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.



In his remarks, PM Chinh thanked experts, scientists and members of the council for taking their time, efforts and wisdom to contribute to the draft master plan. He emphasised the need to clarify more clearly how this plan is different from previous strategies to evaluate its intended impact.



The master plan must feature innovative thinking and a strategic vision, and adhere to the guidelines and policies of the Party and State to ensure feasibility and efficiency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh described Japan as a leading important economic partner of Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Hayashi Nobumitsu.



The PM also hailed Japan as the top bilateral supplier of official development assistance (ODA), the second biggest labour cooperation partner, the third biggest investor and the fourth largest trade partner of Vietnam.



-Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai has wrapped up her official visit to Japan.



Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, previously met with President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio; Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee Shii Kazuo; Chief Representative of the New Komeito Party Natsuo Yamaguchi; Secretary General of the LDP Motegi Toshimitsu and President of the National Personnel Authority of Japan Kawamoto Yuko.



-The Party and State of Vietnam always pay attention to and create the best possible conditions for young people of the two countries to exchange, cooperate, enhance mutual understanding, and develop together, said Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.



He made the statement while receiving a delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) in Hanoi on September 14. The LPRYU delegation was in Vietnam to attend the two countries' youth friendship meeting and the "Following Leaders' Footprints" project.



-Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta co-chaired the first Vietnam – New Zealand Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Wellington on September 14.



The meeting was in line with the Action Plan to deploy the Vietnam – New Zealand Strategic Partnership for the 2021-2024 period.



Son, who is on an official visit to New Zealand from September 13-15, affirmed that Vietnam always highly values strengthening ties with New Zealand, a strategic partner of Vietnam in the South Pacific and also a strategic partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



-Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the annual meeting among the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Vientiane on September 14 to strengthen the countries’ defence ties.



Minister Giang and his counterparts Chansamone Chanyalath from Laos and Tea Banh from Cambodia discussed the regional and international issues of common concern; cooperation orientations for the time ahead, including increasing all-level mutual visits, holding joint search and rescue exercises, and coordinating to combat transnational crimes; and sharing information about hostile forces sabotaging their countries.



-Vietnam and Laos opened the youth friendship meeting and the “Following leaders’ footprints” programme 2022 in Hanoi on September 14, with the participation of more than 300 youth delegates from Vietnam and over 100 others from Laos.



Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, said after a two-year hiatus caused the COVID-19 pandemic, the two programmes have returned, giving the countries' youngsters a chance to learn the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos and affirm their resolve to help maintain and further strengthen the relations.



-The board for charitable and social affairs of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee and its chapters nationwide have carried out charitable and social activities totalling over 12 trillion VND (508 million USD) during 2017 - 2022.



The information was released at a conference looking into Buddhist affairs during the 8th tenure (2017 - 2022) and tasks for the 9th tenure (2022 - 2027) held by the board in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14.



-The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded stricter disease prevention and accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations in a document recently sent to provincial-level administrations, epidemiology and Pasteur institutes, and hospitals nationwide.



The MoH pointed out that the global COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to remain complicated and unpredictable with the appearance of new variants.



-The central province of Quang Tri has cleared over 275 million sq.m of land contaminated with bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war since 1995.



The activity has been conducted by non-governmental, commercial and military organisations.Read full story/.