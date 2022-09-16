Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 15th meeting of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has completed its agenda in a serious and responsible manner, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while delivering a speech to wrap up the event.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator said participating deputies had basically reached an agreement on issues to be submitted to the NA’s fourth session this October. Read full story



- Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highlighted his city’s wish to further enhance substantive cooperation with Singapore while meeting with visiting Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on September 15.



The host said HCM City and Singaporean localities are holding many activities towards the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Singapore diplomatic relationship and the 10th anniversary of the countries’ strategic partnership in 2023.Read full story



- Vietnam Airlines and China Southern Airlines have signed an agreement on comprehensive cooperation in all areas, including commerce, services, and techniques to improve flight experience of and bring outstanding value to their passengers.



Under the pact, which took effect in September, the carriers agreed to give priority to each other's products and services and team up to develop their base airports into major air transport hubs in the region. Read full story



- There remains room to advance trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia, with the latter being a potential export market of the former in the ASEAN region, according to speakers at a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.



Co-organised by the municipal Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) and the Indonesian Consulate General, the event aimed to promote trade between the nations.Read full story



- A forum was held in Hanoi on September 15 to boost farm produce consumption connectivity in the Netherlands and Northern Europe.



Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture Nguyen Minh Tien said Vietnam’s exports to Northern Europe and the Netherlands are impressive, especially rice, coffee, fruit and cashew nuts. Read full story



- Representatives from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) attended the 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 15.



Co-hosted by the China Media Group (CMG) and authorities of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the event attracted 180 Chinese and foreign guests from press agencies and organisations in 17 countries. Read full story



- The Ministry of Education and Training on September 15 held a conference on cooperation and investment in education with the aim of mobilising social resources for education development in Vietnam.



Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said the education sector has already taken a series of measures and achieved important results in mobilising resources for education development./. Read full story