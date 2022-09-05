☀️ Morning digest on September 5
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
-On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2 - also the date of death of President Ho Chi Minh), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense in commemoration of the late leader at Na Nua tent in Tan Trao special national relic site in the northern province of Tuyen Quang on September 4. Read full story
-On the occasion of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2), leaders of foreign parties, countries and international organisations have sent their messages and letters of congratulations to the Southeast Asian nation’s leaders. Read full story
-Politburo member, and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception on September 4 for US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry who stressed the need for the US and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation to carry out policies in response to climate change.
Kerry also highlighted the urgency to promote national and global efforts to minimise global warming and enhance endeavours to adapt to climate change impacts, adding that the US and Vietnam have good relations in many fields.Read full story
The US Special Envoy for Climate paid a working visit to Ben Tre on climate change situation in the Mekong Delta province on September 3.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 3 asked the northern midland province of Phu Tho to work harder to become an economic connectivity centre between Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries as well as China’s southwestern region.
At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality, Chinh said with its special potential and competitive advantages, Phu Tho should become a leading locality in the northern midland and mountainous region, especially in rapid, sustainable development and economic restructuring. Read full story
-The Party and the State always pay special attention to education and training, ensuring the equal access to education for all, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed while attending the inaugural ceremony of a high school in a mountainous district of Nghe An province on September 3.
This is the only high school in Ky Son – one of the most 74 disadvantaged districts nationwide, about 250km from Nghe An province’s Vinh city. More than 95% of its students belong to ethnic minority groups in the district.Read full story
-The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 2 adopted a resolution on the organisation of a “High-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response”.
The resolution was jointly introduced to the UNGA by Vietnam, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Costa Rica, Ghana, Jamaica, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden and Indonesia. Read full story
-A delegation of the Vietnamese education and training sector’s labour union led by its President Nguyen Ngoc An attended the 36th ASEAN Plus One Council of Teachers Convention with the Republic of Korea (ACT 1) held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 2-4.
With the theme “Recovering from the pandemic: Designing post-pandemic education in digitally infused world”, the event attracted the participation of around 600 officials and teachers from nine member countries, namely Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).Read full story
-A Vietnamese rice product has for the first time been put on the shelves of E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon, a hypermarket run by top French retailer E.Leclerc, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France.
The product branded ‘Com Vietnam’ is produced by Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam. It was introduced in the E.Leclerc hypermarket chain on September 2 during the office’s Vietnamese mid-autumn week event. Read full story
-Vietnam’s U20 team was held to a goalless draw in a friendly match against Palestine on September 3 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho.
The match was a warm-up for the Vietnamese team before they move to Indonesia for the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 qualifiers in less than two weeks ahead.Read full story/.
