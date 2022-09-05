Politics Djibouti President commends Vietnam’s economic achievements President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has spoken highly of Vietnam’s impressive economic achievements over the past years, and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in trade, seaport services and fishery.

Politics Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global climate change response efforts: FM Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global efforts in climate change response, and considers it as a strategic cooperation area between Vietnam and the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.

Politics PM hosts US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that the US will continue its support for Vietnam in negotiations on the just energy transition partnership while receiving US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Pakistan after deadly floods President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 5 sent a message of sympathy to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi over severe human and property losses caused by torrential rains and flooding in the country.