☀️ Morning digest on September 6
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- The great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation will further thrive and reach new heights toward development and prosperity for the sake of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, stability, collaboration and development regionally and internationally. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has told the press on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022). Read full story
- The Vietnamese Government pledges to create favourable conditions for Standard Chartered Bank to maintain and expand its business operations in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on September 5.
At a Hanoi reception for Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered PLC, PM Chinh praised foreign businesses and investors, including Standard Chartered, for accompanying and supporting Vietnam in pandemic prevention and control, and promoting socio-economic recovery and development. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that the US will continue its support for Vietnam in negotiations on the just energy transition partnership while receiving US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.
The two sides agreed to deepen the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in a practical and stable manner on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and work towards a new level of the relationship when possible. Read full story
- Vietnam will run for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure and expects to get support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said while meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in Hanoi on September 5.
Expressing his delight at the robust growth of cooperation between the two sides, Son lauded UNESCO’s assistance to Vietnam in its conservation and promotion of cultural heritage sites, global geo-parks, and biosphere reserves as well as in its participation in the networks of global creative and learning cities, among others. Read full story
- The great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation will further thrive and reach new heights toward development and prosperity for the sake of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, stability, collaboration and development regionally and internationally. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has told the press on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022). Read full story
- The Vietnamese Government pledges to create favourable conditions for Standard Chartered Bank to maintain and expand its business operations in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on September 5.
At a Hanoi reception for Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered PLC, PM Chinh praised foreign businesses and investors, including Standard Chartered, for accompanying and supporting Vietnam in pandemic prevention and control, and promoting socio-economic recovery and development. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that the US will continue its support for Vietnam in negotiations on the just energy transition partnership while receiving US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.
The two sides agreed to deepen the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in a practical and stable manner on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and work towards a new level of the relationship when possible. Read full story
- Vietnam will run for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure and expects to get support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said while meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in Hanoi on September 5.
Expressing his delight at the robust growth of cooperation between the two sides, Son lauded UNESCO’s assistance to Vietnam in its conservation and promotion of cultural heritage sites, global geo-parks, and biosphere reserves as well as in its participation in the networks of global creative and learning cities, among others. Read full story
Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay attended the new school year opening ceremony at the Hanoi-based Ngo Si Lien Secondary School on September 5. (Photo: VNA)- Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay attended the new school year opening ceremony at the Hanoi-based Ngo Si Lien Secondary School on September 5.
Ngo Si Lien is among the schools selected for the "education for sustainable development" project included in the UNESCO Associated Schools Network. Read full story
- Trade ties between Vietnam and neighbouring Laos have been growing since they established diplomatic relations 60 years ago (September 5, 1962-2022).
Laos is currently Vietnam’s seventh biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the two countries are striving to raise two-way trade to 2 billion USD. Read full story
- The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Company (Hanoi Metro) – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.
In the four-day National Day holiday, more than 156,000 passengers used the line, with over 55,000 on September 2 alone, surpassing the record daily number of 54,000 on the May Day. Read full story
At the fair (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam joined more than 40 other countries at the International Gastronomy Village 2022 in Paris from September 1-4 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southeast Asian nation introduced dishes such as nem (spring rolls), fried noodles, bread and sugarcane juice, along with its traditional martial arts and folk music./. Read full story