- The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.- The great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation will further thrive and reach new heights toward development and prosperity for the sake of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, stability, collaboration and development regionally and internationally. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has told the press on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022). Read full story - The Vietnamese Government pledges to create favourable conditions for Standard Chartered Bank to maintain and expand its business operations in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on September 5.At a Hanoi reception for Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered PLC, PM Chinh praised foreign businesses and investors, including Standard Chartered, for accompanying and supporting Vietnam in pandemic prevention and control, and promoting socio-economic recovery and development. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that the US will continue its support for Vietnam in negotiations on the just energy transition partnership while receiving US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.The two sides agreed to deepen the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in a practical and stable manner on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and work towards a new level of the relationship when possible. Read full story - Vietnam will run for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure and expects to get support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said while meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in Hanoi on September 5.Expressing his delight at the robust growth of cooperation between the two sides, Son lauded UNESCO’s assistance to Vietnam in its conservation and promotion of cultural heritage sites, global geo-parks, and biosphere reserves as well as in its participation in the networks of global creative and learning cities, among others. Read full story