Politics Hanoi, Israeli cities enhance friendly ties A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan visited Israel from September 14-16 to learn from experience in administration building and urban development.

Politics PM inspects construction of second hospital branches in Ha Nam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction of the branches of Viet Duc, Bach Mai and National Geriatric Hospitals in the northern province of Ha Nam on September 18.

Politics Armenia seeks to expand cooperation with Vietnam Vietnam is an important and reliable partner and Armenia always attaches importance to expanding cooperation with the country, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan told Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi on September 16.

Politics Vietnam, French Community of Belgium look to enhance cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao appreciated the cooperation between Vietnam and the French Community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) as well as effective collaboration within the framework of the Francophonie community at a meeting with Prime Minister of the community Pierre-Yves Jeholet on September 16.