☀️ Morning digest September 19
The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022, themed “Reinforcing macro-economic foundation, promoting sustainable recovery and development”, opened in Hanoi on September 18.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)About 400 delegates, including scientists, experts, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic agencies and international organisations, lawmakers and businesspeople at home and abroad attended the event offline. Several foreign experts and scientists were present at the event via videoconference.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the second meeting of the State steering committee for national key transport projects with 33 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide, which took place in both face-to-face and online forms on September 17.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction of the branches of Viet Duc, Bach Mai and National Geriatric Hospitals in the northern province of Ha Nam on September 18.
- The Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka (Japan) has debuted a new website, aiming to meet the increasing demand of foreign affairs and the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu-Okinawa region.
The website, https://vnconsulate-fukuoka.org, was launched with the support of FPT Japan Holdings. The launching ceremony was held after more than a month of trial run with more than 100,000 visits. It is operated in parallel with the current official website: https://vnconsulate-fukuoka.mofa.gov.vn.
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, the border guard and the Consular Department of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry have coordinated with Cambodian authorities to bring home Vietnamese citizens who fled from a business establishment in Cambodia as soon as possible.
According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, 60 Vietnamese fled a business establishment in Bavet Kandal hamlet, Bavet ward, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province towards the Bavet border gate at 2:30pm on September 17. While fleeing, four were caught by the business.
- The first batch of six containers of Vietnamese durian from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak that have passed stringent safety guidelines began its journey to China on September 17.
- The northern moutainous province of Son La on September 17 held a ceremony to honour the art of Xoe dance of the Thai ethnic people which has been listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).