☀️ Morning digest September 22
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with outstanding representatives of ethnic minority groups from the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang in Hanoi on September 21.
The representatives thanked the Party and State for issuing all-round policies for ethnic minority and mountainous areas to quickly narrow the development gap among regions. Read full story
- A delegation from the Cambodian Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation held a meeting with the Association of the Elderly in Hoa Binh province on September 21 to exchange experience in caring for and promoting the role of senior citizens.
During the session in Luong Son district, Toch Channy, a division leader at the Cambodian ministry, said the visit aimed to learn about activities of all-level associations in Hoa Binh and a model in which people of different generations assist one another. Read full story
- Vietnam is committed to actively and responsibly participating in ASEAN cooperation frameworks, particularly in the field of transnational crime prevention and control, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam.
Addressing the plenary sitting of the virtual 16th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and related meetings on September 21, Lam suggested ASEAN law enforcement agencies consolidate and promote effective and substantive implementation of joint programmes and plans to tackle transnational crime within existing ASEAN multilateral cooperation mechanisms. Read full story
- Venture investors are eyeing Vietnam as the latest destination for their capital, according to an article posted on asianinvestor.net on September 20.
The writing cited data from Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) as showing that Vietnamese start-ups raised a record 1.4 billion USD across 165 deals last year, up from 894 million USD and 126 deals in 2019 – an indication that dealmaking in the market has regained momentum following a small COVID-19-induced dip in 2020. Read full story
- The University of Sydney in Australia has set up the Sydney Vietnam Institute with a view to further promoting its cooperation with leading educational and research establishments of Vietnam and contributing to relations between the two countries.
Addressing a seminar held by the university on September 21, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh affirmed that the Southeast Asian nation always welcomes Australian universities to join in and expand partnerships with its universities and research facilities. Read full story
- A meeting took place in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on September 21 to review the local implementation of the Canadian-funded project “Advancing Women’s Economic Empowerment in Vietnam – AWEEV”.
The nearly-4.6-million-CAD (3.4 million USD) project is expected to assist more than 2,600 ethnic minority women and men in six communes in Ha Giang’s Quang Binh district and three communes in Lai Chau’s Tam Duong district over a course of four years. Read full story
‘Tranh dan gian Kim Hoang’ (Kim Hoang folk painting) by Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai (Photo: The organiser)
- The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports and Culture) Newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) announced ten nominations for the 15th “Bui Xuan Phai: For Love of Hanoi” Awards on September 21.
The nominations for the Work Prize are a trilingual photo book titled “Hanoi, Hanoi” by Minh Pham and Paola Boncompagni; ‘Nguoi Ha Noi: Chuyen an chuyen uong mot thoi’ (Hanoians’ eating and drinking stories) by Vu The Long; and ‘Tranh dan gian Kim Hoang’ (Kim Hoang folk painting) by Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai. Read full story
- Vietnam beat Singapore 4 - 0 in a match of the international friendly football tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 evening.
Coach Park Hang-seo of Vietnam took a team with many young players to the friendly match, held at Thong Nhat Stadium, while coach Takayuki Nishigaya of Singapore also did not deploy his strongest squad./. Read full story