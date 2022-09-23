Politics PM chairs Government’s monthly law-building meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s monthly meeting on law-building in Hanoi on September 22.

ASEAN Vietnam attends symposium on ASEAN identity, ASEAN-RoK cooperation Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ International Cooperation Department, Trieu Minh Long attended a Symposium on “ASEAN Identity and Strengthening ASEAN-RoK Cooperation: Now and Beyond” on September 22.

Politics Over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens tricked to work illegally in Cambodia rescued Vietnam and Cambodia have saved over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens who have been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on September 22.