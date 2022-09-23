☀️ Morning digest September 23
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of Party and State leaders of Vietnam, will attend the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo, Japan, from September 25 - 28, the Foreign Ministry announced on September 22.Read full story
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 22 met with 263 children representing all 54 ethnic groups across the country who are in Hanoi for the fourth Ethnic Children’s Festival.
Extending his warm sentiments to the children, the State leader said that the protection, care and education of children, especially those from ethnic minority groups, remote, border and island areas, have always been a priority for the Party, State and the whole of society.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s monthly meeting on law-building in Hanoi on September 22.
At the meeting, the Government members listened to the draft National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, suggested building the Notary Law, the amended Law on Mineral Resources and the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Pharmacy Law, and extending the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No.30/2021/QH15 on COVID-19 prevention and control.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for a global approach, and international solidarity in response to climate change in his message to the informal Leaders' Roundtable on Climate Change in New York, co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President on September 22.
The event was initiated by Guterres to unify awareness and promote strong political commitment to climate finance, greenhouse gas emission reduction and energy transition, in the lead up to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt in November.Read full story
-Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ International Cooperation Department, Trieu Minh Long attended a Symposium on “ASEAN Identity and Strengthening ASEAN-RoK Cooperation: Now and Beyond” on September 22.
The event was held by the ASEAN Secretariat in-person in Indonesia and connected via teleconference with representatives in 10 ASEAN member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK).Read full story
-Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect and promote the basic rights of people, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said during the ministry’s regular press conference on September 22.
Hang made the statement in reply to reporters’ queries on Vietnam's reaction to some international human rights organisations’ controversial opinions about Vietnam's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as they believe that the country's achievements in this field are poor and lack cooperation with the UNHRC.Read full story
-Vietnam and Cambodia have saved over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens who have been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on September 22.
Hang said the ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies are paying close attention to protecting citizens as a great number of Vietnamese nationals have been scammed into illegal labour in Cambodia by brokers.Read full story
-Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong has issued decisions on revising up several interest rates by 1%, starting from September 23.
Under the Decision No. 1606/QĐ-NHNN dated September 22, the refinancing interest rate will be set at 5% per year, rediscount at 3.5%, and overnight inter-banking lending rate at 6%.Read full story
-Vietnam’s rice export is likely to surpass the target set for this year, said Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association Nguyen Ngoc Nam.
During a conference co-hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 22, Nam said Vietnam earned nearly 2.4 billion USD from exporting 4.97 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 20.7% in volume and nearly 9.9% in value from the same period last year. Read full story
-A Vietnam-India business matching event was held in Hanoi on September 22, on the occasion of the Vietnam visit by 42 enterprises of the India-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IVCCI).
Speaking at the event, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Nguyen Quang Vinh said for Vietnam, India has always been a strategic partner in trade and has a lot of potential for cooperation; in which mechanics and engineering for production are an important part of bilateral trade.Read full story/.
