- Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, President Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation paid floral tribute to the late Prime Minister who was a close friend of Vietnam.



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held bilateral meetings with some foreign leaders attending the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.



At his meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, both sides affirmed that they always treasure and give high priority to maintaining and consolidating the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation between the two countries.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 27 issued an additional dispatch to ministries, sectors and localities, requesting them to apply urgent measures to respond to Noru, an extremely strong storm that is likely to hit the central region soon.



Noting that the storm is moving fast towards the sea and mainland of Vietnam and developing complicatedly, the leader asked localities to take the protection of human lives as the top priority, while working to minimise losses in property.



- Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on September 27 hosted a reception for Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during which the two sides discussed measures to strengthen ties.



Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (right) in a meeting with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on September 27. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Singh's visit to HCM City as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Nen expressed his delight at the results of their bilateral ties in recent years.



- Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Doan Anh Tho held a working session with President of the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun in Jakarta on September 27 to discuss the audit of COVID-19 response and the role of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in the fight against corruption.



Tho informed his host about Vietnam's political and socio-economic situation, including new progress in the fight against corruption and negative behaviours as set in the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.



- A writing published by the London-based Financial Times on September 26 described Vietnam as one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world.



It noted in periods of gloom like this one, when commentators see nothing but faults in most countries, it is worth highlighting the few that defy the prevailing pessimism. The seven that stand out in a world tipping towards recession and higher inflation are Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Greece, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.



- UNICEF Vietnam expressed its concern over children and families in the country vulnerable to Typhoon Noru, saying it stands ready to support the Government of Vietnam in responding to the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in 20 years, according to a recent statement.



More than 1.6 million children are at risk as Typhoon Noru is expected to make landfall on September 27 night in central Vietnam, said UNICEF, adding that it has supported prepositioning humanitarian supplies to contribute to the response in the areas likely to be affected, it added.



- Vietnam beat India 3-0 in Thong Nhat stadium, Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, and won the International Friendlies 2022 with two consecutive wins.

Vietnamese players celebrate their goal. (Photo: VNA)

The early opener for Vietnam, made by Phan Van Duc, came at the 11th minute./.