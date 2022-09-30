☀️ Morning digest September 30
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The Vietnamese Party, State and people always appreciate and are grateful for the support and assistance of their Cuban counterparts in the struggle for national liberation and construction, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong has said. He made the statement on September 29 at a reception for Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is in Vietnam for an official visit from September 28 to October 2.Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that Vietnam always stands united with and supports fraternal Cuba amid complicated developments in the world. During a meeting in Hanoi on September 29 with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is on a Vietnam visit from September 28 – October 2, President Phuc conveyed sympathy of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Cuba over the fuel storage facility fire in Matanzas city on August 5 and the consequences of Ian typhoon on September 27.Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 29 sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir V. Putin over a school shooting in Russia in which many were killed and injured. A gunman opened fire at School 88 in Izhevsk city, the capital of Udmuria region, Russia on September 26.Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz held talks following the official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 29 for the Cuban Government leader, who is paying an official visit from September 28-October 2. PM Chinh expressed joy at the constant development of Vietnam-Cuba ties over the past years, noting that even during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020-2021, the two countries held regular phone and online talks, and a visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Cuba in September 2021. He also thanked Cuba for providing timely and effective support for Vietnam in its fight against the pandemic. Read full story
– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has affirmed that Vietnam will continue working closely with the National Assembly of the People's Power of Cuba to share experience in lawmaking and supervision, as well as offer mutual support at regional and global parliamentary forums. During a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is in Vietnam for an official visit from September 28 – October 2, Chairman Hue stressed that the Vietnamese NA and people always stand side by side with the Cuban people in their revolutionary cause, attach importance to and wish to develop the special solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.Read full story
– Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Austria on September 28 and 29, which is an important event when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1972-2022).
During the visit, FM Son paid a courtesy call to President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka, held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, met with Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher and Minister for the EU and Constitution at the Federal Chancellery of Austria Karoline Edtstadler.Read full story
– The Brussels Times of Belgium has run an article highlighting that Vietnam - a development partner of the EU in the Indo-Pacific - is becoming a beacon in the region with the capacity to control inflation and maintain economic growth at a high level despite turbulent international affairs.
In the article entitled “The comprehensive cooperation over 30 years: for the prosperity and welfare of the EU and Vietnam's citizens”, the author wrote that the EU-Vietnam cooperation, especially in trade and sustainable development, has created favourable conditions for citizens to improve the quality of life. It has also promoted dialogue in response to global challenges and crises.Read full story
– Vietnamese enterprises should focus on meeting quality requirements and ensuring green and sustainable growth, experts said at the Vietnam-EU Trade Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29. Speaking at the event, co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the EU Delegation to Vietnam, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said that over the past more than two years since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, the two sides have witnessed fluctuations of the global economy as well as the economies of the EU and Vietnam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regional and global geo-political instability.Read full story/.