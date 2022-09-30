Politics Can Tho helps consolidate Vietnam-India strategic partnership The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Can Tho city held a get-together on September 29 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Politics Fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival concludes A ceremony was held in Laos’s Savannakhet province on September 29 to wrap up the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival and celebrate the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pays official visit to Austria Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Austria on September 28 and 29, which is an important event when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1972-2022).

Politics Vietnam ready to cultivate Flanders-Mekong ties: ambassador Vietnam is ready to cultivate mutually beneficial ties between Belgium’s Flanders and Mekong region, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao.